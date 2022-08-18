"That's six great stars" - Tony Khan hypes up The Young Bucks' mystery partner ahead of AEW Dynamite: House of the Dragon

AEW President Tony Khan recently claimed that The Young Bucks' mystery partner would enhance the quality of the match on the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

Matt and Nick Jackson are scheduled to face La Faccion Ingobernable in the first round of the trios' tournament.

However, the duo is short of a third member, and their attempts to recruit Hangman Page ended in failure on last week's edition of the Wednesday night show.

It has been heavily speculated that the final member will be the returning AEW star Kenny Omega, but nothing has been confirmed. The Bucks hinted that they had found a partner through their Twitter bio.

During his latest appearance on the Busted Open podcast, Tony Khan stated that any wrestler would look good in a match featuring talents like The Young Bucks, Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee:

"I believe when the surprise partner arrives, this is a great match. You plug any great wrestler in with the Young Bucks, and put them in the ring with Rush, Andrade El Idolo, and Dragon Lee, that's six great stars. And it looks like a great match on paper, I'm sure. But I think this match, in particular, is something really special. And it's very fitting, again, that this big event, this big match, be a part of this 'House of the Dragon' event," said Tony Khan. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Jim Cornette recently slammed The Young Bucks' segment with Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite

While speaking during the latest edition of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran gave his opinion on the backstage segment involving Hangman Page and The Young Bucks.

Matt and Nick Jackson went to The Dark Order's locker room and tried to recruit The Anxious Millennial Cowboy as the third member for the trios' tournament. However, Page rejected the offer and said that The Dark Order was always by his side.

Jim Cornette wasn't a fan of the segment and said that it came across as insincere and disingenuous:

"And I was trying to figure out because it was so insincere and it was so disingenuous and it was... with the tone that whiny, smarmy tone that they [The Young Bucks] have in ther voice. Were they intentionally insincere in this apology because he [Hangman] was gonna turn him down and that's the point or was it just bad acting?" Cornette said.

It will be interesting to see who is unveiled as Matt and Nick Jackson's mystery partner on AEW Dynamite: House of the Dragon.

