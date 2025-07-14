Tony Khan issues major comments on The Young Bucks after they officially lose their EVP status at AEW All In 2025

The Young Bucks seemingly lost their on-screen executive powers at AEW All In: Texas this weekend. After the event, All Elite head honcho Tony Khan discussed why the former tag team champions insist on being referred to as the company's "Founding Fathers."

Ad

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson were in action this Saturday at All In 2025, where they faced off against Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland in a high-octane tag bout with a couple of major stipulations. If "The Mogul Assassins" emerged victorious, then The Bucks would be stripped of their on-screen EVP titles, finally putting an end to their misuse of their authority. If they lost, however, Ospreay and Strickland would be barred from challenging for the AEW World Championship for a whole year.

Ad

Trending

The Jackson Brothers battled The Aerial Assassin and The Realest in a hard-hitting, back-and-forth matchup at All In: Texas. Unfortunately, the bout did not end in their favor, as Ospreay and Swerve captured the win. Although they have officially lost their kayfabe EVP privileges as a result, during the post-PPV media scrum, Tony Khan talked about how initially Matthew Jackson, and afterwards Nicholas, had been the first individuals to seriously consider the idea of launching All Elite Wrestling back in 2018.

Ad

“The first person who really took the idea of AEW seriously was at first Matt, and then Matt put me on the phone with Nick and that was, literally, seven years ago. Over seven years ago. Matt and I talked for a long time, I want to say July 3rd of 2018, for 35-40 minutes the night before Fourth of July.” [H/T - Fightful]

Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Ad

Despite their loss, The Young Bucks still played a part in the main event of All In 2025.

The Young Bucks tried to help the AEW World Champion retain

Near the end of his Texas Death Match against Jon Moxley, Adam Page seemingly had The One True King at his mercy, until he was blindsided from behind by Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. The Young Bucks took out The Cowboy with their superkicks and an EVP Trigger to soften him up for Mox, but the Virginia-native refused to stay down.

Ad

However, it was Page's once-arch-nemesis, Swerve Strickland, who arrived to even the odds for his eternal rival. He took out The Bucks with The Hangman's steel chain and tossed it to the latter to use against Moxley. Page obliged, repeating history by hanging The Purveyor of Violence from the ropes once again, this time to become the AEW World Champion.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what lies next for The Young Bucks on All Elite Wrestling programming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!