Tony Khan doesn't "live and play in the same universe" as WWE amid rumors of potential purchase, says legend 

AEW President Tony Khan potentially buying WWE may be a poor decision, according to a wrestling legend. The man seemingly against the idea is former RAW general manager Eric Bischoff.

Rumors of Tony Khan being interested in buying Vince McMahon's company have recently caused a tizzy in the pro-wrestling community. Given AEW is the Stamford-based promotion's biggest rival, this would effectively make Tony Khan's company the top dog in the business.

Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff recently commented on the aforementioned rumors on his 83 Weeks podcast. According to him, the Khans are quite capable of purchasing their competing promotion, despite it possibly being a blunder.

"Acquiring WWE is, that's a big, giant move. I don't see it. Now, could it happen? Sure, anything is possible. But if you really think about it, does the Khan enterprise have the experience, knowledge, infrastructure, ability to run a company as complex as WWE? (...) They may be in the same business, but they don't live and play in the same universe." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Dutch Mantell also commented on the rumors of AEW purchasing WWE

While Eric Bischoff is unsure about the chances of Vince McMahon's company being acquired by AEW, Dutch Mantell believes the possibility is almost laughable.

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, the veteran spoke about Vince McMahon's personality and explained why he would never sell his brand to a competitor.

“Tony Khan and Vince McMahon in the same office! Could you see Tony hugging him? ‘I’m here, give me a picture, let’s take a picture, give me an autograph’ [mocking Tony Khan] (…) Vince is not selling to AEW.” [58:21 - 59:06]

Vince McMahon's return was closely followed by Stephanie McMahon's resignation, adding even more fuel to the rumors of the company's potential sale. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Stamford-based promotion.

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff's opinion? Sound off in the comments below.

