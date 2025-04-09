Tony Khan makes a blockbuster announcement ahead of AEW Dynamite

AEW is forging ahead after an eventful Dynasty pay-per-view, with tonight's Dynamite set to be a stacked show. Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to announce a major tag team match with some massive stakes.

Will Ospreay managed to advance in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Dynasty, beating Kevin Knight in a highly acclaimed match. Meanwhile, neither Speedball Mike Bailey nor Ricochet could pry the International Championship from Kenny Omega's hands.

Ospreay is now set to team up with his Dynasty opponent as he, Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and Mark Briscoe take on Ricochet, Lio Rush, Action Andretti, and The Beast Mortos in what Tony Khan is calling a "$400,000 Explosive 8-Man Tag" match.

The AEW president announced that the match would take place on tonight's episode of Dynamite, with the winning team splitting $400,000 in prize money:

"TONIGHT 8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite $400,000 Explosive 8-Man Tag @SpeedballBailey @SussexCoChicken @Jet2Flyy Captain @WillOspreay vs @IamLioRush @ActionAndretti @BeastMortos Captain @KingRicochet with $100k at stake for each on the winning team TONIGHT!"

AEW Dynasty saw the birth of new storyline directions and fresh rivalries as the promotion looks toward Double or Nothing and All In this summer. Whether this action-packed bout continues that trend remains to be seen.

