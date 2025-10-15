  • home icon
Tony Khan makes a blockbuster announcement for the final AEW Dynamite ahead of WrestleDream 2025

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Oct 15, 2025 10:33 GMT
Tony Khan is AEW's President.

AEW is currently gearing up for WrestleDream 2025. This pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

All Elite Wrestling's women's division is thriving. Many interesting feuds are currently in progress, including Willow Nightingale's rivalry with Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne. On the latest episode of Collision, the team of Willow Nightingale & JetSpeed locked horns with Megan Bayne and FTR (Top Gods). This match was captivating, and it was won by Bayne, Harwood, and Cash after Ford interfered and neutralised Willow with The Megasus.

After the pinfall, Bayne was going to continue her assault on the former TNT Champion. However, Harley Cameron unexpectedly showed up with a chain-covered guitar neck and saved the Long Island native. Interestingly, a few hours back, Tony Khan announced Megan Bayne vs. Harley Cameron for this week's Dynamite.

#AEWDynamite + #AEWCollision 8pm ET/7pm CT TOMORROW, Wed 10/15! @MeganBayne vs @HarleyCameron_ Harley helped Willow fight off Megan/Penelope Saturday! Before they collide at #AEWTailgateBrawl, Harley will fight the woman who broke her nose, Megan Bayne, 1-on-1 TOMORROW NIGHT!

This week, Dynamite and Collision will be a single three-hour-long show, which will take place at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Kansas City, Missouri.

AEW star Harley Cameron confirms that she is dating

Harley Cameron was married to former WWE star Daniel Vidot from 2018 to 2024. Interestingly, in a recent appearance on the Lightweights Podcast, the Australian-native revealed that she is dating someone else. However, she did not mention her boyfriend's name.

“Am I dating? Oh yeah. I might be seeing someone. I will just say I’m very wrestling focused right now. My one true love is wrestling right now. But. Yeah. No, don’t be sliding in my DMs." she said. [H/T - ITRWrestling]

Cameron is supremely talented, and Tony Khan might make her Women's World Champion someday. Only time will tell what the future holds for her.

Edited by Debangshu Nath
