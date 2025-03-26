Tony Khan makes a huge announcement on Jon Moxley's future ahead of AEW Dynamite

  • home icon
By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 26, 2025 08:59 GMT
Jon Moxley is the AEW World Champion [Photo: AEW Official Website and YouTube Channel]
Jon Moxley is the reigning AEW World Champion [Photo credits: AEW's YouTube Channel and allelitewrestling.com]

AEW President Tony Khan has just made an announcement regarding Jon Moxley ahead of tomorrow's edition of Dynamite. It seems that he is scheduled for a segment during the show.

At Dynasty on April 6, the AEW World Champion will defend his title against Swerve Strickland. This will be their first time clashing for the title. During last year's edition of the pay-per-view, Swerve won the world title for the first time after dethroning Samoa Joe. He went on to hold the title till August, when he lost to Bryan Danielson.

On X (fka Twitter), Tony Khan has announced that Swerve Strickland will appear tomorrow night on Dynamite to call out Jon Moxley in a face-to-face encounter. The promotion has done several segments like this in the past for grudge matches or title matches. This may result in a war of words, with a possibility of physicality.

See the announcement below:

"TONIGHT, Wednesday 3/26 St. Paul, MN On TBS + Max, 8pm ET/7pm CT Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Ahead of their upcoming AEW World Title Match at #AEWDynasty, the #1 contender @swerveconfident will call out the AEW World Champion @JonMoxley live on Wednesday Night Dynamite TONIGHT!" Khan posted.
Jon Moxley blindsided Swerve Strickland the last time he was called out

Almost two weeks ago on Collision, Swerve Strickland spoke about his future world title shot. At the time, Cope and Jon Moxley were just about to have their rematch on Dynamite, which was the infamous Street Fight that left Moxley all bloodied up.

Swerve claimed that he would repeat history at Dynasty, and he had a lot of words for the AEW World Champion that night. Moxley would then appear out of nowhere and blindside him with a crowbar. He would then end up hitting him with a stomp to the head and immediately walk out of the arena.

That week, it was reported that Swerve was dealing with a ruptured eardrum, something that the Purveyor of Violence exploited with a vicious stomp.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
