A WWE Hall of Famer recently expressed his harsh opinion of AEW President Tony Khan.

Khan has managed to build a credible alternative against WWE with his wrestling promotion. Amidst a slew of success stories, the announcement of the upcoming All In pay-per-view has also been well received by fans. The first day of pre-sale for the UK event already saw 36,000 tickets sold.

This led to an unpleasant comment from ESPN reporter Mike Coppinger, prompting Tony Khan to fire back in kind. The All Elite President's response led to a discussion about his social media and on-screen presence. Speaking about the topic on his Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff harshly criticized Tony Khan.

"Tony is a man child. I mean, look, I didn’t see the report from ESPN. I don’t know who the reporter is. And I did see Tony’s response and once again Tony, do yourself a favour to your company, stay away from a camera, stay away. Put out a press release. Have a spokesperson better yet have a spokesperson do whatever it is you need to do to keep yourself away from anything that looks like a red light. If you see a red light, leave the area as fast as you can. Because every time Tony Khan steps in front of the camera he makes his brand looks childish and silly. (H/T: InsideTheRopes)

The Real One  ☄️ @WWEREALONE Created the best wrestling today AEW, as the biggest competition to WWE



Signing big names and legends



Sold out arthur Ashe in NYC



60K+ tickets sold so far at Wembley stadium



AEW IS LEGIT AND TONY KHAN IS THE MAN Created the best wrestling today AEW, as the biggest competition to WWESigning big names and legends Sold out arthur Ashe in NYC60K+ tickets sold so far at Wembley stadiumAEW IS LEGIT AND TONY KHAN IS THE MAN https://t.co/fFqfcSyzqp

Eric Bischoff also criticized Tony Khan for bringing up the WWE CEO's name

Tony Khan's response to the ESPN reporter also included him taking a shot at Nick Khan, something which Eric Bischoff thinks is "childish."

On the same episode of Strictly Business, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

“I think what Tony did and responding in that childish way that he does consistently is he lessened it. He should have laughed. Instead of [saying] Nick Khan did it. But it’s childish. It’s juvenile and he’s actually taking away from his accomplishment and reacting that way.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Andy William Miller @AndyGoonerBoy Tony Khan goes off on a reporter telling him to report back to WWE CEO Nick Khan after stating that he heard AEW All In 2 at Wembley Stadium can only fit 40,000 people, after selling 35,000 tickets during pre-sale. 🤡🤡🤡 Tony Khan goes off on a reporter telling him to report back to WWE CEO Nick Khan after stating that he heard AEW All In 2 at Wembley Stadium can only fit 40,000 people, after selling 35,000 tickets during pre-sale. 🤡🤡🤡😂😂😂 https://t.co/le6UwcX1HV

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Tony Khan.

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff? Sound off in the comments section below!

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes