"Tony Khan needs to hire Mandy Rose" - Wrestling fans want AEW to bring in released WWE Superstar as a mystery partner for 2-time Divas Champion 

Mandy Rose was fired from WWE after losing the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez last night. Fans of professional wrestling were outraged by the revelation that Mandy Rose was fired. Some fans are calling for Tony Khan to get her on board with AEW.

AEW star Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, has a past history with Mandy Rose. She was in the Absolution faction, where she was an on-screen mentor of the former NXT Women's Champion and Sonya Deville.

Britt Baker has challenged Saraya to a tag team bout on the January 11, 2023, edition of Dynamite. To compete against herself and Jamie Hayter, Baker asked the former Divas champion to choose a partner of her choosing.

Saraya (aka Paige), the AEW star and Rose's on-screen mentor, recently reacted to the Golden Goddess' release. Following her release, some fans on Twitter speculated that Saraya's partner would be the Golden Goddess and urged Tony Khan to hire her.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

Ray Callahan Jr. @AngryBeaver1127 Tony Khan needs to hire Mandy Rose and reunite her with Saraya Tony Khan needs to hire Mandy Rose and reunite her with Saraya https://t.co/J4TQfqDrnL

Lloyd @lloydexperience @TheVicMacias @Saraya New mystery partner if they haven't already signed fka Sasha Banks @TheVicMacias @Saraya New mystery partner if they haven't already signed fka Sasha Banks

The_Indigenous_Polynesian _Celtic_Hybrid @Dale57315990 @TheVicMacias @Saraya Billy Gunn was one of her trainers too… you know if @TonyKhan is his usual self n Mercedes/Sasha is the mysterious tag partner for Saraya having Mandy as plan B or added debut would be awesome @TheVicMacias @Saraya Billy Gunn was one of her trainers too… you know if @TonyKhan is his usual self n Mercedes/Sasha is the mysterious tag partner for Saraya having Mandy as plan B or added debut would be awesome

Karl Ahlf @KarlDucksfan @Saraya @WWE_MandyRose You do need to find a tag partner for your tag team match against Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter next month. @Saraya @WWE_MandyRose You do need to find a tag partner for your tag team match against Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter next month.

LesHabs @priceisright7



Hope you get signed and thrive @TonyKhan @WWE _MandyRose Wasn’t there a better way @WWE ? Although I haven’t read what wwe issue was yet!Hope you get signed and thrive @AEWonTV @WWE_MandyRose Wasn’t there a better way @WWE ? Although I haven’t read what wwe issue was yet!Hope you get signed and thrive @AEWonTV @TonyKhan

It will be interesting to see what Mandy Rose does after leaving WWE.

Saraya (aka Paige) and Mandy Rose were a part of Absolution in WWE

Saraya made a triumphant return to WWE in 2017 when she eventually joined the red brand. The former Divas champion wasn't alone as she brought in Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to form Absolution on RAW.

The stable was expected to have a significant impact, and unfortunately, Saraya suffered an injury that ended her career. The stable was disbanded following Saraya's retirement, but Rose and Deville continued to compete as a tag team on the main roster.

Jazzy Bella-Moxley @Jazzy_Bella02 Five years ago, @Saraya would return to WWE after suffering an neck injury the year prior, but she didn’t come alone. This also marks five years since @SonyaDevilleWWE and @WWE_MandyRose made their debut! Seeing them come out and debut in my hometown was so surreal! Five years ago, @Saraya would return to WWE after suffering an neck injury the year prior, but she didn’t come alone. This also marks five years since @SonyaDevilleWWE and @WWE_MandyRose made their debut! Seeing them come out and debut in my hometown was so surreal! https://t.co/tY6jQAwYpl

The two finally parted ways in 2019. Rose returned to NXT and, along with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, founded Toxic Attraction. Up until earlier this year, Sonya Deville established herself as a leader on the primary roster. She is currently working on SmackDown.

Saraya joined AEW earlier this year, giving her the chance to come out of retirement and become a full-time wrestler. At AEW Full Gear 2022, she defeated Britt Baker in her rematch.

