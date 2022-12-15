"Tony Khan needs to hire Mandy Rose" - Wrestling fans want AEW to bring in released WWE Superstar as a mystery partner for 2-time Divas Champion 

Mandy Rose was fired from WWE after losing the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez last night. Fans of professional wrestling were outraged by the revelation that Mandy Rose was fired. Some fans are calling for Tony Khan to get her on board with AEW.
AEW star Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, has a past history with Mandy Rose. She was in the Absolution faction, where she was an on-screen mentor of the former NXT Women's Champion and Sonya Deville.
Britt Baker has challenged Saraya to a tag team bout on the January 11, 2023, edition of Dynamite. To compete against herself and Jamie Hayter, Baker asked the former Divas champion to choose a partner of her choosing.
Saraya (aka Paige), the AEW star and Rose's on-screen mentor, recently reacted to the Golden Goddess' release. Following her release, some fans on Twitter speculated that Saraya's partner would be the Golden Goddess and urged Tony Khan to hire her.
It will be interesting to see what Mandy Rose does after leaving WWE.
Saraya (aka Paige) and Mandy Rose were a part of Absolution in WWE
Saraya made a triumphant return to WWE in 2017 when she eventually joined the red brand. The former Divas champion wasn't alone as she brought in Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to form Absolution on RAW.
The stable was expected to have a significant impact, and unfortunately, Saraya suffered an injury that ended her career. The stable was disbanded following Saraya's retirement, but Rose and Deville continued to compete as a tag team on the main roster.
The two finally parted ways in 2019. Rose returned to NXT and, along with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, founded Toxic Attraction. Up until earlier this year, Sonya Deville established herself as a leader on the primary roster. She is currently working on SmackDown.
Saraya joined AEW earlier this year, giving her the chance to come out of retirement and become a full-time wrestler. At AEW Full Gear 2022, she defeated Britt Baker in her rematch.
