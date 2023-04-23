Tony Khan officially announces AEW star's return

Tony Khan announced the surprise return of a popular AEW star. The wrestler in question is Bandido.

Bandido made his debut for All Elite Wrestling last year when he challenged Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship. After a tough fight, the masked luchador lost the match. It was reported that after seeing his performance, WWE contacted the Mexico-born wrestler to offer him a full-time contract but he chose the Tony Khan-led promotion instead.

The former ROH World Champion last wrestled in the Jacksonville-based promotion back in January against Bryan Danielson. Unfortunately, he suffered a loss back then as well. A few days after the match, he wrestled in the Battle at Los Angeles event. During the match, he suffered an unexpected injury and thus was out of action for a few months.

Earlier today, Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce the return of Bandido. He revealed that his return match will be against Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship.

"This Wednesday, 4/26 Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT AEW International Title @orangecassidy vs @bandidowrestler Orange Cassidy has won 19 straight title defenses, but standing in the way of 20 is the highly anticipated return of Bandido THIS WEDNESDAY!" Tony Khan tweeted.

Vince Russo claimed that he is scared of how Tony Khan would book the return of CM Punk to AEW

Following several reports that CM Punk was set to return to All Elite Wrestling, Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the rumors in the latest episode of Writing with Russo.

During the episode, the wrestling veteran mentioned that he was confident that CM Punk would do well but was scared of how Tony Khan would handle him. Russo claimed that he hasn't seen Khan book one proper storyline in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I have all the faith in the world in CM Punk. [...] He's done this before. He knows what he's doing, okay. I have all the confidence in the world, but the one thing that scares me is if Tony Khan tried to steer people in any way and tried to create a story from this — I think it will be atrocious. Since AEW has been up and running, Tony Khan has not shown me that he is capable of writing one single story," Vince Russo said.

Tony Khan not only has to look over All Elite Wrestling but is also the head of creative of Ring of Honor as well.

