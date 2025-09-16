  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan
  • Tony Khan officially announces a blockbuster No Holds Barred match for AEW: September to Remember 2025

Tony Khan officially announces a blockbuster No Holds Barred match for AEW: September to Remember 2025

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 16, 2025 03:36 GMT
Official poster for AEW September to Remember [Image Credits: AEW
Official poster for AEW September to Remember [Image Credits: AEW's website (allelitewrestling.com)]

Two sworn rivals were scheduled to go one-on-one this week on AEW September to Remember. Tony Khan has now added a major stipulation to the matchup in question, pitting Queen Aminata against Thekla.

Ad

The Toxic Spider did not take long to make enemies since her arrival in All Elite Wrestling on the heels of Double or Nothing 2025, taking out Jamie Hayter to make her television debut. Soon after, Thekla developed a heated rivalry with Queen Aminata. Over the past few months, the two women have been going after each other in singles, tag, and multi-person bouts, not to mention their fierce post-match and backstage brawls.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After weeks of escalating violence, All Elite Wrestling booked a rematch between The Queen and The Idol Killer scheduled for the promotion's upcoming television program, September to Remember. A couple of hours ago, Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to reveal that, in light of the competitors' mutual hatred, he had modified their bout this Wednesday into a No Holds Barred Match.

"#SeptemberToRemember Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite No Holds Barred @amisylle vs @toxic_thekla With the violent animosity between Queen Aminata/Thekla, it’s likely to be a chaotic brawl with little emphasis on rope breaks or rules, so I’ve made it No Holds Barred THIS WEDNESDAY!" wrote Khan.
Ad

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Check out Tony Khan's tweet below:

Ad

Aminata and Thekla had previously squared off one-on-one at Collision: Summer Blockbuster this past June, with the latter emerging victorious.

Thekla is also scheduled for an AEW title match this weekend

On the September 6 edition of AEW Collision, Thekla and her stable-mates Skye Blue and Julia Hart teamed with Megan Bayne to unsuccessfully take on Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, Harley Cameron, and Kris Statlander in an 8-Woman tag match.

Ad

The former Stardom champion and her Triangle of Madness teammates attacked the victorious side after the bout, but Jamie Hayter's return forced them to retreat. Afterwards, The Timeless One laid out the challenge to Stat, Hayter and Thekla to face her in a four-way for her Women's World Title at All Out: Toronto.

Match graphic for Women&#039;s World Title four-way at All Out 2025 [Source: AEW on X]
Match graphic for Women's World Title four-way at All Out 2025 [Source: AEW on X]

It remains to be seen if Thekla will capture her first championship in All Elite Wrestling this Saturday.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications