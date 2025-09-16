Tony Khan officially announces a blockbuster No Holds Barred match for AEW: September to Remember 2025

Two sworn rivals were scheduled to go one-on-one this week on AEW September to Remember. Tony Khan has now added a major stipulation to the matchup in question, pitting Queen Aminata against Thekla.The Toxic Spider did not take long to make enemies since her arrival in All Elite Wrestling on the heels of Double or Nothing 2025, taking out Jamie Hayter to make her television debut. Soon after, Thekla developed a heated rivalry with Queen Aminata. Over the past few months, the two women have been going after each other in singles, tag, and multi-person bouts, not to mention their fierce post-match and backstage brawls.After weeks of escalating violence, All Elite Wrestling booked a rematch between The Queen and The Idol Killer scheduled for the promotion's upcoming television program, September to Remember. A couple of hours ago, Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to reveal that, in light of the competitors' mutual hatred, he had modified their bout this Wednesday into a No Holds Barred Match.&quot;#SeptemberToRemember Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite No Holds Barred @amisylle vs @toxic_thekla With the violent animosity between Queen Aminata/Thekla, it’s likely to be a chaotic brawl with little emphasis on rope breaks or rules, so I’ve made it No Holds Barred THIS WEDNESDAY!&quot; wrote Khan.Check out Tony Khan's tweet below:Aminata and Thekla had previously squared off one-on-one at Collision: Summer Blockbuster this past June, with the latter emerging victorious.Thekla is also scheduled for an AEW title match this weekendOn the September 6 edition of AEW Collision, Thekla and her stable-mates Skye Blue and Julia Hart teamed with Megan Bayne to unsuccessfully take on Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, Harley Cameron, and Kris Statlander in an 8-Woman tag match. The former Stardom champion and her Triangle of Madness teammates attacked the victorious side after the bout, but Jamie Hayter's return forced them to retreat. Afterwards, The Timeless One laid out the challenge to Stat, Hayter and Thekla to face her in a four-way for her Women's World Title at All Out: Toronto.Match graphic for Women's World Title four-way at All Out 2025 [Source: AEW on X]It remains to be seen if Thekla will capture her first championship in All Elite Wrestling this Saturday.