"Tony Khan owes us a match," "Seth Rollins when he leaves WWE" - Fans list dream matches for newly-signed star

CM Punk has returned to WWE after nine years at Survivor Series, AEW World Champion MJF has a torn labrum, and Tony Khan has likely pulled an all-nighter to celebrate Fulham F.C.'s win over the Wolverhampton Wanderers in London. Amid this tumultuous week in wrestling, fans have laid out their dream matches for newly signed AEW star Will Ospreay.

Ospreay was set to be one of the hottest free agents in wrestling when his contract with NJPW expired early next year. However, the 30-year-old chose to call his shot early after the Japanese promotion gave him its blessing to explore the market. Ospreay officially signed with Tony Khan's company earlier this month and will join AEW after finishing up with NJPW in February.

The Aerial Assassin is considered one of the best wrestlers of his generation, and a host of potential dream matches await him in All Elite Wrestling. When the company asked fans who they wanted to see Ospreay wrestle, the results were shockingly varied.

While some naturally called for the English star to face top names like Bryan Danielson and Adam Copeland, others provided more creative choices.

Check out some of the picks below:

Recent conspiracy theory posits that Will Ospreay always intended to sign with Tony Khan's company

As a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and the de facto successor to Kenny Omega in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Will Ospreay naturally drew interest from both WWE and AEW.

In the leadup to his contract expiring, Ospreay expressed his love for TNA and his openness to move to the United States and sign with WWE.

However, according to Ryan Satin, this may have been a ruse all along. While AEW was heavily favored to sign the British phenom, Satin theorized that Ospreay's comments about WWE might have simply been made to build up a bigger win for Tony Khan.

The basis for this conspiracy theory is a comment Ospreay gave to Chris Van Vliet earlier this year. In the interview, The Aerial Assassin claimed that competing at WrestleMania didn't interest him and that he wanted flexibility in his schedule.

While it's much more likely that Ospreay mentioned WWE to gain maximum leverage for a larger payday, it's clear that Tony Khan ultimately provided the young star with the deal he wanted.

Who do you want to see Will Ospreay face in AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!