"Tony Khan is probably crying," "TK cannot book" - Fans troll the AEW President after Rey Fenix shows up in WWE

AEW CEO Tony Khan has been the subject of a lot of social media discourse lately after Rey Fenix's WWE debut this week. The luchador extraordinaire parted ways with the Jacksonville-based promotion after an extended television hiatus.

Despite being one of the cornerstones of the company's tag division early on, the All Elite Wrestling tenure of The Lucha Brothers seemingly came to a halt last year after their July 19 win over Private Party on Rampage. While Fenix did compete on Collision later that Saturday, both he and Penta El Zero Miedo disappeared from television after that amidst rumors of a potential WWE jump.

Although Penta departed from AEW after his contract ran out late last year, it was reported that the Tony Khan-led promotion had retained Fenix by adding injury time to the latter's deal. This led to fan backlash against the company and the Mexican star voicing his frustrations regarding the subject on social media. After Penta's WWE debut earlier this year, however, All Elite Wrestling began negotiating Fenix's release, which was granted, as was reported last month.

Some time later, vignettes began airing on WWE SmackDown, teasing the arrival of The Man of A Thousand Lives. This week on the Friday-night show, Fenix finally made his much-anticipated debut with a win over NXT's Nathan Frazier.

Fans quickly took to X/Twitter to react to Rey Fenix's first match in the sports entertainment juggernaut. Several users took shots at Tony Khan for supposedly underutilizing the high-flyer.

One fan expressed excitement over the potentially impending WWE returns of former All Elite names Miro and Malakai Black, and another observed how the Triple H-led promotion snatching up multiple ex-AEW talent recently indicated that WWE keeps a close eye on their rival company.

"Hey @TonyKhan you fumbled this one [laughing emojis]" - wrote a fan.

"Tony Fumbled" will be the answer to why [All Elite Wrestling] failed." - wrote another fan.

"Can't wait to see Rusev and especially Aleistar Black in WWE too", tweeted a user.

"Wwe has signed every [All Elite Wrestling] release this year, no they not watching tho [laughing emoji]", tweeted another user.

During his All Elite stint, Fenix was featured in both singles and tag team action, having formerly held the company's World Tag Team, Trios, and International Championships.

Tony Khan recently announced a new match for AEW Dynasty

All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for its next PPV, Dynasty 2025, set to take place on April 6 in Philadelphia. Several matches have already been announced for the show, including bouts that will kick off this year's edition of the Owen Hart Cup.

All Elite head honcho Tony Khan recently took to X/Twitter to reveal yet another first-round match for the 2025 Owen Cup scheduled for Dynasty, pitting Mark Briscoe against rising star Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family.

Official poster for Kyle Fletcher vs Mark Briscoe at Dynasty 2025 [Image Credits: Tony Khans X/Twitter profile]

It remains to be seen what AEW has planned for fans at this Sunday's event.

