Tony Khan reacts to Bryan Danielson's first-time-ever match against returning AEW star

Bryan Danielson will be competing in a blockbuster match on the upcoming episode of Collision. The star being discussed is Katsuyori Shibata.

Recently, Tony Khan announced this dream match as Shibata will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion after nearly four months. His last appearance happened on AEW Rampage on November 25, where he lost his ROH Pure Championship to Wheeler Yuta.

Additionally, the American Dragon is on the road to redemption after his loss to Eddie Kingston at the Revolution pay-per-view. On last week's Collision, he defeated Shane Taylor in a stellar match.

Tony Khan took to Twitter and reacted to the dream match he announced earlier.

"I dream about you," shared Tony Khan in the form of a GIF.

Bryan Danielson reveals why he doesn't want a title run in AEW

Speaking on South by Southwest, the American Dragon revealed young guys should be world champions rather than him.

"One of the things I loved about AEW is that it made the pro wrestling industry healthier. And so when I look at that, how do I make this industry that I loved since I was a child, healthier. The idea is the stardom that I have been given, pass that on to the younger wrestlers. I've had some people say things to me like 'Bryan, you should be champion' or 'you should've been champion' or 'you should've this' or 'you should've that' and the reality is to me, no."

Bryan Danielson then praised stars like MJF and "Hangman" Adam Page for their respective world title runs.

"The champions that we've had have been great. Hangman was a great champion. MJF was a great champion and it elevated these younger people. These people are stars," Bryan added.

Danielson is reportedly close to hanging up his boot later this year.

