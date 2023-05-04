"Tony Khan rejected his sorry a*s", "Dude is a hypocrite" - Twitter trolls WWE legend after making his return on RAW

A number of wrestlers and wrestling personalities have made their WWE and AEW returns in recent years. That was the case on a recent edition of Monday Night RAW when Eric Bischoff showed up.

Eazy E returned to the Stamford-based promotion during the Draft 2023 episode of the red brand. His appearance was a big deal for fans online due to his outspoken nature when it comes to modern wrestling, especially AEW.

The former RAW General Manager has shown up in AEW before. He made his first appearance on the August 5, 2020 episode of Dynamite to moderate a debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. He then appeared a few more times, most notably to ask Jericho and MJF questions. The appearance took place during a town hall meeting as part of the ongoing feud between the Pinnacle and the Inner Circle.

However, he has not been seen in the Tony Khan-led company ever since and has taken a bitter stance towards the company in recent months. After making an appearance on RAW, fans trolled the former WCW executive, joking that his bitterness towards AEW brought him back on WWE television.

Eric Bischoff called CM Punk a "desperate little b*tch" after his WWE RAW visit

CM Punk had the wrestling world buzzing yet again when he showed up on WWE RAW a few weeks back. He reportedly made a backstage visit to speak to Triple H and a few other friends.

Eric Bischoff felt that the Second City Saint did that to seek attention and called the former AEW World Champion a "desperate b*tch".

"What a desperate b*tch. Maybe because I have zero respect for him [CM Punk]. To me, it just came off as a desperate move for attention. When controversy works in your favor, it's great, but controversy can also have blowback. But to me, he just comes off as a desperate little b*tch, which is really what he is. He's a whiny, overrated b*tch." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Bischoff also felt that Tony Khan is making a mistake by bringing the former WWE Champion back.

"He made Tony [Khan] look like the smallest piece of trash I can imagine, and you're gonna bring that guy back because somebody's going to pay you a lot of money to do it? Good for you, man. I wouldn't do it. It's not worth it." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

With AEW All In selling a massive number of tickets already, a potential CM Punk return could boost that number even higher.

