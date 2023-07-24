Tony Khan reportedly rejected 5-time WWE Champion's offer to work in backstage role in AEW

AEW president Tony Khan has put together one of the most impressive rosters in wrestling history, with a range of veterans and hall of famers working backstage to help keep the show running. But Khan did apparently turned down the services of a former WWE Champion.

The former WWE Champion in question is none other than Bret Hart, who has been a huge influence on some of All Elite Wrestling's top talents, including CM Punk and the current AEW Tag Team Champions FTR.

So when did this happen? Taking to Twitter earlier today, acclaimed wrestling writer Brian Solomon commented on the recent news that Orange Cassidy has been given agent duties in All Elite Wrestling, leading him to believe that the veterans backstage should be the ones being approached. This led him to say this:

Brian R. Solomon @BrianRSolomon When I recently interviewed Bret Hart for my book, he told me that he offered to agent for them, but they only wanted to bring him in as a manager like Tully, Arn, Jake, etc. Imagine having the ability to have Bret Hart coach your talent and saying, no just be a TV character.

"When I recently interviewed Bret Hart for my book, he told me he offered to agent for them, but they only wanted to bring him in as a manager like Tully, Arn, Jake, etc. Imagine having the ability to have Bret Hart coach your talent and saying, no just be a TV character," tweeted Solomon.

All Elite Wrestling currently has a whole host of producers and agents working backstage, including Jerry Lynn, Dean Malenko and Pat Buck, as well as coaches who still wrestle on TV to this day like Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall and Ari Daivari.

Bret Hart has played a part in AEW history before

If The Hitman was to at any point become a member of the AEW roster, it would technically not be a debut for him. Instead, it would be a return as Bret Hart has already appeared in All Elite Wrestling.

Not only did he appear for the company, but he was part of a historical moment too, as Bret Hart was the man to unveil the AEW World Championship belt at the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2019.

This segment on the show also featured MJF mocking The Hitman for being assaulted at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, and Hangman Page coming to Bret's aid.

Would you like to see Bret Hart in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section down below!