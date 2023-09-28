Tony Khan reveals whether he'd be open to selling AEW someday

Tony Khan has quite a lot on his table as the man at the helm of operations for AEW, ROH, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, would he ever sell All Elite Wrestling to ease his burdens?

AEW has been partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery since 2019, and many of the promotion's weekly shows have had themes tied to the company. But could Khan someday sell off the promotion to WB, like how Vince McMahon sold WWE?

Tony Khan was asked this very question during the AEW WrestleDream media call and shot down the notion entirely while clarifying that he is open to having investors.

"We've seen in pro wrestling this year a change of control," Khan said. "I have no interest in a change of control. Would I be interested in taking on additional investment? Yeah, potentially, but it would have to be at the right numbers, and it would have to make sense for us." (H/T: WrestlingInc).

Expand Tweet

In closing, Tony Khan again affirmed that he has no interest in giving away AEW voting stock. Eddie Kingston recently praised Khan during an interview and recalled a heartwarming exchange wherein the AEW President explained why he cares about his roster.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results here.

Tony Khan issued a statement after AEW Dynamite experienced multiple broadcasting issues

According to many fans last night, AEW Dynamite feeds were facing persistent issues, which greatly hindered fans' ability to watch the show.

Taking to Twitter after the issues became widespread, Khan apologized for the interruptions and explained that the fault lay with a new operating system at TBS.

"I apologize for the persistent issues at @TBSNetwork tonight with our #AEWDynamite feed. As I understand, there were issues at TBS with a new operating system; thankfully AEW's international feeds were unaffected. We're working now to put a clean feed on TBS West later tonight!" Khan posted.

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan noted that the Canadian feeds also suffered numerous interruptions as well. It's unclear whether these issues affected AEW Dynamite's viewership ratings, but they will undoubtedly be blamed if the show's numbers end up being low next week.

Do you think Tony Khan will sell AEW in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.