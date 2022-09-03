Tony Khan's AEW announces the addition of two new matches to All Out 2022

AEW's upcoming pay-per-view All Out is set to emanate from Chicago on Sunday, and the company has now announced a couple of new matches for the show.

In the past couple of weeks, backstage tension between the talent of Tony Khan's promotion has reportedly hampered their ongoing storylines. The real-life tension between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara escalated to the extent that fans expected to see them lock horns on September 4. Instead, Kingston was added to the match card against Tomohiro Ishii.

This week on Rampage, it was officially announced that the AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions would defend their title at All Out against Ortiz and Ruby Soho. Meanwhile, HOOK will put his FTW Championship on the line against Angelo Parker at the high-profile show.

Tony Khan addresses allegations about CM Punk 'going into business on his own'

A few weeks ago, the wrestling world was stunned by a returning CM Punk's promo, challenging Jon Moxley for the unification of the AEW World and Interim Championship. During the segment, he also called out his former rival Hangman Page, which was allegedly not supposed to be a part of the segment.

In a recent interaction with Forbes, Tony Khan denied the allegations, citing that the Jacksonville-based promotion does not work on scripted promos. The company's president stated he openly communicates with the AEW stars and omits any questionable portions.

“I was saying to them and a number of people [who spoke at the meeting] were making a point (…) [to] all the wrestlers and TV talent that it does not serve us well if anybody goes into business for themselves. While we don’t script promos, if somebody is gonna go out and (…) do something or say something that might be considered by a network [to be] pretty questionable."

He added:

"I’d like to know so I can ask them [the network executives]. I communicate with them every Wednesday about things we’re gonna do, and if I’m surprised, then I can’t talk to them and then ask them on stuff that I might think is questionable,” stated Tony Khan.

AEW All Out will take place on September 4, with a rematch between The Second City Saint and The Purveyor of Violence scheduled for the show. Additionally, the Casino Royale match was added to the match card a few weeks ago.

