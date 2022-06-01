Tony Khan's approach to treating wrestling legends in the "proper way" impressed two WWE stars to sign with AEW   

Matt Hardy recently spoke about the reason behind the Hardys jumping ship from WWE to AEW.

While the Broken One joined Tony Khan's Promotion in 2020, his brother only recently followed suit. Since then, the Hardy brothers have been on a dominant run, taking down a number of formidable teams, with the most notable among them being the Young Bucks.

In a recent episode of the Talk is Jericho, the two brothers spoke to Chris Jericho on the topic. Matt Hardy explained how they wanted to go out with a bang at this stage of their careers.

"I definitely hoped so, and I feel like both of us wanted to kind of end our career on a high note, and we kind of wanna both go out the same way we came in, as a team, together. And we also felt like AEW is the perfect place with, you know, Tony Khan and uh, all the people from top to bottom to allow guys, you know, we can all agree. We are all in the same vein... He treats legends/veterans, you know guys who have done a lot of successful things in the business in the proper way." (9:23 - 9:56)

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND WHO’D A THUNK IT? A vampire owns an iPhone & takes a selfie in 2022..



PLUS, THE NEW BROOD REUNITED! WHO’D A THUNK IT? A vampire owns an iPhone & takes a selfie in 2022..PLUS, THE NEW BROOD REUNITED! https://t.co/S4feC3vthW

The decision to join AEW has allowed the two brothers plenty of creative freedom. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what the Hardys come up with in the near future.

Matt Hardy revealed a surprising detail about his match at AEW Double or Nothing

In the most recent pay-per-view in Las Vegas, the Hardys battled the formidable Young Bucks, emerging victorious after a grueling fight.

One of the best moments of the fight featured Jeff Hardy executing a pitch-perfect swanton bomb. Taking to Twitter, the Broken One stated that the Charismatic Enigma had pulled off the move with a broken boot.

"Jeff did this with a #BROKEN boot, INSANITY! #AEWDoN"

Jeff Hardy's resiliency has been proven yet again. Only time will tell how long the WWE veteran can keep it going before he retires.

If any quotes are used from here, please credit the Talk is Jericho Podcast and provide an H/T backlinking this article.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far