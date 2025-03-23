Tony Khan's promotion officially confirms big change during WWE WrestleMania 41 weekend

It seems that the Tony Khan-led Ring of Honor has decided to make changes to an event that usually takes place during the WWE WrestleMania weekend. An official announcement for the said changes has already been made.

Since the early 2000s, ROH has had a tradition of running its Supercard of Honor pay-per-view during WrestleMania weekend. The event takes place in the city hosting The Show of Shows. When Khan bought the company in 2022, he continued this tradition. However, it seems that this will be the first year that the organization will be deviating from this arrangement.

AEW has posted on its website that ROH Supercard of Honor will take place on May 2, 2025, at the Adrian Phillips Theater at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. For the first time in decades, Ring of Honor won't be running the show in the same city as WrestleMania, which will be held in Las Vegas this year.

AEW has also changed the venue for this year's edition of Double or Nothing in May. For the first time, the pay-per-view will be held in Glendale, Arizona. This is reportedly due to WrestleMania being in Vegas this year.

What matches have been announced for WWE WrestleMania 41?

On April 19 and 20, the Stamford-based promotion's biggest event of the year will be taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Several matches have been announced for The Showcase of the Immortals.

Four world title matches have been made official following the contenders being determined at the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber Premium Live Events. Two grudge matches have also been added to the match card.

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

WWE Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Women's World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk

Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

With The Show of Shows just under a month away, more matches could be added to the card. There are still several champions on the roster without challengers, and they could compete at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

