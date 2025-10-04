  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan's scrapped plans for major AEW star revealed - Reports

Tony Khan's scrapped plans for major AEW star revealed - Reports

By Faiz Ahmed
Published Oct 04, 2025 01:12 GMT
AEW President and Co-founder Tony Khan (Image via X/@AEW)
AEW President and Co-founder Tony Khan (Image via X/@AEW)

AEW currently has several big-name wrestlers out due to various injuries, and a major star has now joined them in the treatment room. Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay are two of the biggest names in the company who find themselves on the shelf for a long period of time.

Ad

Conglomeration member Hologram has been impressing on the brand ever since debuting for them last month. Tony Khan had huge plans for the luchador before an untimely injury led to the AEW president scrapping his plans for him. Those scrapped plans have now been revealed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer stated that Hologram's winning streak in the promotion was set to end at the hands of his doppleganger, El Clon. Since his debut back in 2024, Hologram has been on a winning streak in singles matches, remaining undefeated for 34 matches. The recent injury he suffered has halted his momentum, ruling him out for the rest of the year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Original plans had El Clon ending Hologram’s winning streak in AEW. Hologram is expected to miss the rest of 2025 due to injury.” Meltzer said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

Ad

Two new members added to the Don Callis Family on AEW Dynamite

Dynamite celebrated its sixth anniversary earlier this week, and Tony Khan had a massive show lined up. Hologram was scheduled to face off against Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship in a title vs streak match. However, due to his injury, Orange Cassidy stepped in to face Fletcher but lost the match after some interference from El Clon, who sided with the Don Callis Family.

Earlier in the show, former WWE star Andrade made his surprise return to the company as well, shortly after leaving the Stamford-based promotion. El Idolo attacked Kenny Omega following The Cleaner's match against The Young Bucks and Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander, revealing himself to be a new member of the family.

About the author
Faiz Ahmed

Faiz Ahmed

Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.

Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.

When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.

When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!

Quick Links

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications