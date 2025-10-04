Tony Khan's scrapped plans for major AEW star revealed - Reports

AEW currently has several big-name wrestlers out due to various injuries, and a major star has now joined them in the treatment room. Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay are two of the biggest names in the company who find themselves on the shelf for a long period of time.Conglomeration member Hologram has been impressing on the brand ever since debuting for them last month. Tony Khan had huge plans for the luchador before an untimely injury led to the AEW president scrapping his plans for him. Those scrapped plans have now been revealed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.Meltzer stated that Hologram's winning streak in the promotion was set to end at the hands of his doppleganger, El Clon. Since his debut back in 2024, Hologram has been on a winning streak in singles matches, remaining undefeated for 34 matches. The recent injury he suffered has halted his momentum, ruling him out for the rest of the year.“Original plans had El Clon ending Hologram’s winning streak in AEW. Hologram is expected to miss the rest of 2025 due to injury.” Meltzer said. [H/T: Ringside News]Two new members added to the Don Callis Family on AEW DynamiteDynamite celebrated its sixth anniversary earlier this week, and Tony Khan had a massive show lined up. Hologram was scheduled to face off against Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship in a title vs streak match. However, due to his injury, Orange Cassidy stepped in to face Fletcher but lost the match after some interference from El Clon, who sided with the Don Callis Family.Earlier in the show, former WWE star Andrade made his surprise return to the company as well, shortly after leaving the Stamford-based promotion. El Idolo attacked Kenny Omega following The Cleaner's match against The Young Bucks and Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander, revealing himself to be a new member of the family.