  Major AEW feud canceled after top star sustains heartbreaking injury - Reports

Major AEW feud canceled after top star sustains heartbreaking injury - Reports

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 30, 2025 01:03 GMT
A popular AEW name is out of commission due to injury
A popular AEW name is out of commission due to injury [Image Credits: AEW's X profile and website (allelitewrestling.com)]

A budding AEW star is unfortunately on the shelf once again due to injury. The talent in question, Hologram, had been scheduled for a title match this week, not to mention preparing for a feud with his "clone".

The erstwhile Aramis has emerged as one of the Jacksonville-based promotion's most popular competitors ever since his debut in July last year. The luchador has been on top of his game, boasting an undefeated record in singles action. He was set to defend this win streak against the Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher in a TNT Championship match this week on AEW Dynamite.

This past weekend on Saturday Night Collision, however, Hologram was seen being ambushed by The Protostar backstage after yet another "glitch" seemingly caused by El Clon, a duplicate of the masked wrestler who has been stalking him for a few weeks now. Afterwards, Tony Khan announced that the 26-year-old would be out of commission for the rest of the year, replacing him in the TNT Title bout with Orange Cassidy.

Speculations after the announcement have suggested that Hologram sustained an injury during his trios match on last week's Dynamite, to the same knee which had supposedly put him on the shelf previously. Now, Bryan Alvarez has seemingly confirmed the rumors on Wrestling Observer Live, noting that the Mexican star will be away from the squared circle for an indefinite period of time. He also observed that the injury has resulted in his match against Kyle Fletcher being cancelled, and also his imminent feud with El Clon being scrapped for the time being.

"Hologram has a knee injury and he’s going to be out for a long, long time. That obviously messes up a lot of things. There won’t be his match against Kyle Fletcher on Wednesday, and the planned Clone vs. Hologram feud won’t happen.” [H/T - Ringside News]

It remains to be seen when Hologram will return to action in AEW.

Who were featured in Hologram's last AEW match?

The September 24 edition of Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite presented a trios match which pitted Hechicero, Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada of the Don Callis Family against the Conglomeration's Mark Briscoe, Hologram and the returning Orange Cassidy. The bout concluded after the "Freshly Squeezed" star rocked The Alchemist of The Ring with an Orange Punch, allowing Hologram the opportunity to plant Hechicero with a Portal Bomb to secure the victory for his faction.

Screenshot from last week&#039;s trios battle between the Don Callis Family and the Conglomeration [Image Credits: AEW on YouTube]
Screenshot from last week's trios battle between the Don Callis Family and the Conglomeration [Image Credits: AEW on YouTube]

It remains to be seen if OC will be able to unseat Kyle Fletcher this week on the Sixth Anniversary show of Dynamite.

