Major AEW feud canceled after top star sustains heartbreaking injury - Reports

A budding AEW star is unfortunately on the shelf once again due to injury. The talent in question, Hologram, had been scheduled for a title match this week, not to mention preparing for a feud with his "clone".

Ad

The erstwhile Aramis has emerged as one of the Jacksonville-based promotion's most popular competitors ever since his debut in July last year. The luchador has been on top of his game, boasting an undefeated record in singles action. He was set to defend this win streak against the Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher in a TNT Championship match this week on AEW Dynamite.

This past weekend on Saturday Night Collision, however, Hologram was seen being ambushed by The Protostar backstage after yet another "glitch" seemingly caused by El Clon, a duplicate of the masked wrestler who has been stalking him for a few weeks now. Afterwards, Tony Khan announced that the 26-year-old would be out of commission for the rest of the year, replacing him in the TNT Title bout with Orange Cassidy.

Ad

Trending

Speculations after the announcement have suggested that Hologram sustained an injury during his trios match on last week's Dynamite, to the same knee which had supposedly put him on the shelf previously. Now, Bryan Alvarez has seemingly confirmed the rumors on Wrestling Observer Live, noting that the Mexican star will be away from the squared circle for an indefinite period of time. He also observed that the injury has resulted in his match against Kyle Fletcher being cancelled, and also his imminent feud with El Clon being scrapped for the time being.

Ad

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

"Hologram has a knee injury and he’s going to be out for a long, long time. That obviously messes up a lot of things. There won’t be his match against Kyle Fletcher on Wednesday, and the planned Clone vs. Hologram feud won’t happen.” [H/T - Ringside News]

Ad

It remains to be seen when Hologram will return to action in AEW.

Who were featured in Hologram's last AEW match?

The September 24 edition of Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite presented a trios match which pitted Hechicero, Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada of the Don Callis Family against the Conglomeration's Mark Briscoe, Hologram and the returning Orange Cassidy. The bout concluded after the "Freshly Squeezed" star rocked The Alchemist of The Ring with an Orange Punch, allowing Hologram the opportunity to plant Hechicero with a Portal Bomb to secure the victory for his faction.

Ad

Screenshot from last week's trios battle between the Don Callis Family and the Conglomeration [Image Credits: AEW on YouTube]

It remains to be seen if OC will be able to unseat Kyle Fletcher this week on the Sixth Anniversary show of Dynamite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!