Tony Khan says he would love to have absent AEW star back on TV “very soon”

Tony Khan has claimed he would love to have an absent AEW star return to television soon. The talent in question is Dr. Britt Baker.

The DMD was last seen in action last year on an episode of Collision in September 2023, unsuccessfully challenging Kris Statlander over the latter's TBS Championship. Baker has reportedly been recovering from back issues and has teased her imminent comeback on social media several times, although no exact details regarding her return are known.

During an interview with Uproxx, Tony Khan discussed Britt Baker's status amidst her All Elite Wrestling hiatus. The Jacksonville-based promotion's head honcho acknowledged the former Women's World Champion as one of the company's original homegrown stars.

Khan voiced his desire to bring Baker back on All Elite Wrestling programming after her lengthy injury-related absence.

“Dr. Britt Baker is one of our original stars and she’s been out injured for an extended period of time. I’m very eager to get Britt back here. She’s somebody that’s been part of AEW all along. And we’d love to have her back in the mix very soon,” he said. [H/T - Uproxx]

Tony Khan provided an update on former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter

During the same interview with Uproxx, Tony Khan commented on the status of another former All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion, Jamie Hayter. The 29-year-old English star was an ally of Britt Baker's, joining forces in 2021.

Hayter has been away from the squared circle since losing her Women's World Title to Toni Storm at Double or Nothing 2023. Despite rumors suggesting that she had visited the United States earlier this year, no exact information on her potential comeback is available.

Speaking to Uproxx, Tony Khan revealed that the timetable for Hayter's return was still pending. Nonetheless, he was excited at the prospect of the former SWA World Champion returning to action in All Elite Wrestling.

“Her [Britt Baker] longtime friend and also a former AEW Women’s World Champion, Jamie Hayter, has also been out for an extended period of time with injury. Jamie Hayter’s timetable is still pending. But I think having Jamie Hayter back in AEW would be fantastic. And I would love to have Jamie Hayter back working in AEW anytime, and whenever she’s healthy and capable of doing it, it would be great for us," Khan said. [H/T - Uproxx]

It remains to be seen when and how Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter will return to All Elite Wrestling.

