Tony Khan says he "would bend over backwards and do anything for" a former WWE Champion

Tony Khan is having a great time running AEW. With the wrestling promotion completing its fifth anniversary, Khan discusses how the company and its people have grown and evolved. He had some glowing comments about one of the top[ All Elite stars.

That wrestler is former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan). The American Dragon has been an integral part of AEW programming since he joined the company in 2021. Danielson has a behind-the-scenes role with the promotion as well.

On the podcast SHAK Wrestling, while conversing with CBS Sports' Shakeil Mahjouri, TK spoke about the company and his relationship with The American Dragon.

The discussion began with a query about what Khan would do to keep Danielson in the company now that the latter's contract will end soon. Khan said that he'd like the star to stay with the company forever. He hoped the former ROH World Champion would end his wrestling career in the Jacksonville-based promotion

He said:

"I think Bryan Danielson fits on AEW like a glove. As long as he'll consider wrestling with us, that door is always open, and I would bend over backward and do anything for Bryan Danielson."[From 12:33 to 12:52]

Tony Khan is not satisfied with the negotiations for a new deal with Warner Bros. Discovery and TNT Sports

AEW programming is set to see changes. The company has a five-year media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. However, the exclusive deal is about to end and needs to be renewed. AEW President Khan was in talks with WBD CEO David Zaslav and TNT Sports Head Luis Silberwasser.

According to reports, both Zaslav and Silberwasser wish to keep five hours of AEW programming on TNT and TBS weekly, but Khan is disappointed with that offer.

Tony Khan's AEW has grown formidably in the last five years. There is speculation by Dave Meltzer that AEW programming could go the RAW route and end up being a three-hour show, putting an end to Rampage on Friday nights.

With so many aspects unraveling, only time will tell if AEW and Tony Khan decide to go into a three-hour timeslot.

