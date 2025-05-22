Tony Khan sends a message after a chaotic ending to AEW Dynamite

This week's AEW Dynamite was important for the build-up to the anticipated Double or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view, which will take place in a few days. Many matches are scheduled to happen at the event, and fans worldwide are eagerly waiting for the weekend.

One of the most anticipated matches from the Double or Nothing 2025 is the Anarchy in the Arena match, which will take place between Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, and The Opps' Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, & Katsuyori Shibata and the Death Riders' Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, & Wheeler Yuta and the Young Bucks.

The rivalry between the two teams is fierce, and the above showdown is expected to deliver. This week's Dynamite ended with all 12 individuals getting into a chaotic brawl, with the heels getting the upper hand.

After this segment, company co-founder and president Tony Khan released a statement praising the weekly show and expressed his excitement for Double or Nothing and the upcoming Collision.

"Thank you all who watched Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite last night! Last night’s show was the go-home Dynamite before #AEWDoN this Sunday, and I thought that it was a great Dynamite! Coming up in a special THURSDAY timeslot on TBS, don’t miss the go-home #AEWCollision TONIGHT!" wrote Khan.

AEW president Tony Khan on All Out 2025

Recently, it was announced that All Out 2025 will take place in Toronto, Ontario. This pay-per-view traditionally takes place in Chicago. However, this time around, the company will head to Canada. Tony Khan is quite excited about the PPV, and in a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, he spoke his mind.

"I think that bringing All Out into a new market like Toronto in particular is exciting, because All Out, traditionally, has been in Chicago. We're still going to have great events in Chicago. We still have a great plan for Chicago. But something new and exciting we're going to try this year is bringing the All Out PPV there to Toronto, which we're so thrilled about, so excited about," said Khan. (H/T Wresting Inc.)

Canada has a massive professional wrestling industry, and All Out 2025 will probably be a huge success.

