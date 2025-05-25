Tony Khan sends a message to fans just a day before AEW Double or Nothing 2025

AEW will be rolling into Arizona this weekend for this year's edition of its annual pay-per-view, Double or Nothing. Ahead of the event, Tony Khan has taken to social media to send a special message to his promotion's viewing audience.

Six years ago, All Elite Wrestling presented its very first PPV, Double or Nothing 2019. The show featured several top stars in action, including The Young Bucks, The Lucha Brothers, Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, Dustin and Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho, to name a few. It even witnessed the official debut of Jon Moxley, and its reception laid the foundation for the company's overall success since then.

This Sunday, AEW will host the seventh edition of Double or Nothing in Glendale, Arizona. Several of the aforementioned talent will compete at the PPV, as well as later acquisitions such as Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, Mike Bailey, The Hurt Syndicate, Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa and more. Just a day ahead of the upcoming event, All Elite CEO Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to hype up the show and to thank fans for supporting the company over the past six years.

"It’s AEW Double or Nothing TOMORROW, Sunday 5/25! Double or Nothing was the very first @AEW show 6 years ago! Thank you all who have supported [All Elite Wrestling ]during these past 6 years! [All Elite Wrestling] is having a great 2025, and it’s only possible thanks to all of you! See you at #[All Elite Wrestling]DoN TOMORROW!" - wrote TK.

Check out Tony Khan's tweet below:

The original Double or Nothing was held in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada, and was main evented by Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega squaring off in a World Title contender's match.

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 match card

Double or Nothing 2025 will emanate from Glendale's Desert Diamond Arena this coming Sunday. Ten matches have been announced for the show so far, including multiple title bouts. Check out the final card for the pay-per-view below:

Anna Jay and Harley Cameron vs Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne [Buy In tag team match]

FTR vs Nigel McGuinness and Daniel Garcia

Mark Briscoe vs Ricochet [Stretcher Match]

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs "Speedball" Mike Bailey [Continental Championship Match]

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin (c) vs Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara [World Tag Team Championship Match]

Paragon (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly) vs Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander and Kyle Fletcher)

The Death Riders and The Young Bucks vs Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale and The Opps [Anarchy in the Arena Match]

Toni Storm (c) vs Mina Shirakawa [Women's World Title Match]

Mercedes Mone vs Jamie Hayter [Women's Owen Hart Cup Finals]

Hangman Page vs Will Ospreay [Men's Owen Hart Cup Finals]

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and his creative team has planned for viewers this weekend.

