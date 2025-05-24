2 Champions who should retain their titles and 1 who should drop it at AEW Double or Nothing 2025

AEW will be heading into Arizona this weekend for the 2025 edition of Double or Nothing. Expectations regarding the pay-per-view are at an all-time high, especially after the events that transpired on the go-home shows of Dynamite and Collision.

Tony Khan has announced a star-studded card for the May 25 event. Interestingly, only three of the nine matches that have been scheduled for the main show will have championships on the line. While none of these belts are realistically likely to change hands, one of them arguably could.

Let us consider each of these three matches and examine how one of them could end in a title change:

#3. RETENTION - AEW World Tag Team Championship, held by Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin

The Hurt Syndicate made headlines a week ago when Bobby Lashley finally gave Maxwell Jacob Friedman his seal of approval to officially join the group. The Salt of The Earth's initiation this Wednesday was interrupted by Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara, who vowed to add more gold to their kitty by dethroning The All Mighty and Shelton Benjamin as AEW World Tag Team Champions at Double or Nothing 2025.

The Sons of Texas earned their shot at the title by defeating CRU on Collision: Beach Break earlier this month. The Natural and The Spanish God warned Lashley and The Standard of Excellence not to underestimate the promotion's "day one guys." The ROH World Tag Team Champions are sure to mount a valiant effort at Double or Nothing.

However, fans at the PPV will likely witness The Hurt Syndicate retain the gold, very likely with an assist from MJF, who has ample history with both Guevara and Rhodes. The Wolf of Wrestling will gladly sabotage them to solidify his loyalty to Lashley, Benjamin, and MVP.

#2. RETENTION - Continental Championship, held by Kazuchika Okada

Mike Bailey has struck up a close alliance with Kevin Knight over the past few weeks. Speedball arrived to make the save after The Jet was ambushed by RUSH ahead of the 28-year-old's Continental Title Eliminator match against Kazuchika Okada on May 7. The former TNA X Division Champion ran to Kevin's aid once again after the bout to chase away The Rainmaker, who had been punishing Knight after earning a victory.

The Canadian grappler settled their issues with LFI this Thursday on AEW Collision by defeating RUSH and Dralistico in a tag team match alongside Komander. After the match, Bailey was confronted by Okada, who had earlier granted them a Continental Championship opportunity at Double or Nothing 2025. Collision ended with Speedball posing with the former NJPW ace's belt after rattling him with their striking and aerial prowess.

Mike Bailey has yet to be beaten one-on-one in All Elite Wrestling, although Okada promises to be the one to hand them their first loss. Seeing how the 2024 Continental Classic winner could be headed toward a rumored title unification match against International Champion Kenny Omega at All In: Texas, it is likely that Okada will keep his word and retain his gold against Speedball at AEW Double or Nothing.

#1. Could change hands - AEW Women's World Title, held by Toni Storm

Last week at Dynamite: Beach Break, Mina Shirakawa pinned AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm to win a four-way Eliminator Match, securing a shot at the belt at Double or Nothing 2025. The Venus of Pro Wrestling, now officially All Elite, is determined to climb to the top of the company's women's division. She made her resolve apparent by attacking Toni's knee this Wednesday after her main event win over Julia Hart, even though the champion had helped her fend off the Hounds of Hell member and her joint ambush alongside Skye Blue.

Shirakawa is seemingly walking into the pay-per-view, ready to go to any lengths necessary to defeat Storm. The former STARDOM performer could have another ace up her sleeve in the form of her long-time ally (and occasional rival) Mariah May. The Glamour has been away from weekly programming since failing to dethrone her former mentor at Revolution 2025.

Despite rumors of a WWE move, Mariah has been consistently sharing clips from her reign as AEW Women's World Champion on social media, where she also dropped hints of a potential reunion with Mina.

Therefore, Tony Khan could book a shocking finish for Shirakawa vs. Storm this Sunday by booking a title change, with May making her return to programming to help her former Rose Gold partner win the strap. They could join forces and destroy The Timeless Superstar afterwards. Storm could regain the belt on any one of the promotion's multiple upcoming TV specials scheduled ahead of All In: Texas.

