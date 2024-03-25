Tony Khan has set himself up to be exploited, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

The recent contract negotiations in AEW have led a WWE veteran to believe that Tony Khan has done nothing to protect his interests. The veteran in question is Vince Russo.

It is no secret that the All Elite CEO has quite deep pockets, judging by how he signs massive stars every few months. Reports of Mercedes Mone earning an exorbitant income for her contract have already been making the rounds in the pro-wrestling community. Furthermore, Will Ospreay also chose to call the Jacksonville-based promotion his home, joining the company just a few weeks ago.

According to former WWE writer Vince Russo, Tony Khan desperately lacks contract negotiation skills that experienced agents could easily take advantage of. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the veteran stated:

"If these people, you know the Rebecca De Mone [Mercedes Mone] and Will Ospreay and all these people. Can you imagine if they realistically have good agents and the talent smartens them up about Tony Khan and his chequebook, and you got a good agent going into that negotiation. Can you imagine the contracts they getting for themselves bro? " [From 01:23 onwards]

EC3 further added:

"He be negotiating against himself thinking there was 15 bidders when there is possibly one." [From 01:52 onwards]

Mercedes Mone has claimed she will be returning to WWE someday

Mercedes Mone recently confirmed that her AEW run will not be the end of her career.

Speaking on The Kick Rocks podcast, The former Women's Champion stated that she was thankful for her career in WWE. Mercedes also explained that she has unfinished business in pro wrestling, which would see her ending up on Triple H's roster someday.

"All I can say is that I handled it like a CEO, like the Boss that I am. With my head held up high. And I can say nothing but amazing things about WWE. I am so thankful for the career they gave me, the fans that they gave me, the life that they gave me, and the dreams that they gave me. So many dreams, and I got to chase them and live them all... I know I am gonna be back there one day, okay? So, it's not over. Like I said, I have a lot of unfinished business in wrestling," she said.

As of now, it remains to be seen what the former WWE Superstar plans to do next on All Elite Wrestling.

