Tony Khan teases 18-year veteran's AEW return after 360 days on Dynamite this week

It looks as though a global megastar could be making his first AEW appearance in a year on this Wednesday's Dynamite. Tony Khan recently teased the star's return as part of a segment with Bryan Danielson.

Like Danielson, Kazuchika Okada is widely regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers of this generation. So, when a blockbuster match between The Rainmaker and The American Dragon was announced for the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view, fans were salivating at the prospect.

Tony Khan has heightened the anticipation further by revealing that the Blackpool Combat Club member will be calling out his opponent on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite @bryandanielson will call out @rainmakerXokada live on TBS, ahead of the historic Okada vs Danielson Dream Match at #ForbiddenDoor on PPV THIS SUNDAY! Don't miss Wednesday Night Dynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT TOMORROW!

While it is still unknown whether Okada will be in attendance to confront Danielson, it looks like this could be a possible hidden inference from the announcement.

With the two men expected to put on a match-of-the-year contender at the crossover event this weekend, having them come face-to-face beforehand will certainly serve to raise fans' excitement levels.

Kazuchika Okada's previous AEW spell

Should Kazuchika Okada show up on this week's Dynamite, it will not be his first appearance on the show. He made his AEW debut on the June 22, 2022 edition of the promotion's flagship show when he came to the aid of Hangman Adam Page, who was being brutally attacked by Jay White and Adam Cole.

Okada, Page, Cole, and White would go on to have a four-way match for Switchblade's IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the first-ever Forbidden Door event. As expected, the bout over-delivered in terms of spectacular in-ring action and athletic prowess.

Sport Talk @SportingResults Jay White vs Adam Page vs Kazuchika Okada vs Adam Cole

Forbidden Door 2022 Jay White vs Adam Page vs Kazuchika Okada vs Adam ColeForbidden Door 2022 https://t.co/UNP0MhmJab

Although White retained his title, all four men came out looking better than when they went in. Unfortunately, Adam Cole suffered a severe concussion during the match, which ended up sidelining him for several months.

Meanwhile, Okada returned to Japan and has not appeared in the promotion since.

