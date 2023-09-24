Tony Khan thrilled to get WWE legend to AEW and "thanked him ten times" backstage (Exclusive)

A WWE Hall of Famer recently revealed that Tony Khan appreciated and thanked him over ten times for making an appearance at AEW.

The name in question is none other than Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat. The legendary superstar recently made appearances for All Elite Wrestling, which was very special for Tony Khan as he is a huge fan of The Dragon and even named him in his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling.

Speaking with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Wrestlebinge podcast, Ricky Steamboat recalled his meeting with Tony Khan.

"Tony Khan came up to me and was so happy and very appreciative, he must've thanked me ten times." [9:00 - 9:33]

WWE Hall of Famer believes Tony Khan is a self-taught guy

The legendary superstar Ricky Steamboat recently gave his thoughts on AEW President Tony Khan and called him a self-taught guy.

Speaking with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Wrestlebinge podcast, Ricky Steamboat said:

"I haven't spent enough time with him to really pick his brain about how well-schooled he is about our business. From what I've heard, he has sort of studied our business since he was a kid. He would watch WWE shows and write different scripts for the whole WWE show that he just watched and come out with changes. I think he's pretty much self-taught guy about our business but clearly one hundred percent into it. He didn't come across to me not one time saying 'If it happens it happens'. No, I think he's got a pretty good mind on the direction that he wants to go and he does very well on sitting down and listening to people that have been in the business for a while and give their opinions, thoughts and ideas. He does that very well." [11:25 - 12:54]

It must have definitely meant a huge deal for Tony Khan to be able to bring up The Dragon on his promotion since it is expected that this would gradually increase AEW's viewership and revenue.

