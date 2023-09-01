Tony Khan touts AEW All In numbers in comparison to WWE WrestleMania

AEW All In 2023 was, by all metrics, a historic event. The Wembley Stadium show exceeded all expectations financially and set a high bar for all of the promotion's events going forward. However, do the show's numbers stack up well next to that of WrestleMania?

It is fairly well-known at this point that over 80,000 tickets were sold for All In (81,035 to be exact). This marked a new benchmark for the largest paid crowd attendance in the history of professional wrestling.

Speaking during today's media call ahead of this weekend's All Out pay-per-view, AEW President Tony Khan proudly boasted this fact regarding All In, specifically noting none of WWE's 39 WrestleMania events have managed to move as many tickets.

According to most reports, this proves to be true. However, it must be noted that WWE has historically focused more on making a profit than amassing huge crowds. Additionally, it is well-known that WWE tends to inflate their attendance numbers when presenting them publicly, making the argument a little less clear-cut than it would be otherwise.

Nonetheless, AEW All In was a massive success and Tony Khan is not shy about letting anyone know about it, even if that is at WWE's expense.

AEW All In is heading back to Wembley Stadium in 2024

Seeing how prosperous All Elite Wrestling's first voyage across the pond was this past Sunday, the promotion has decided that they will attempt to repeat history come 2024.

While the UK crowd that attended the show was overjoyed when the news was announced, fans around the world will be hoping that this second attempt gives the promotion a chance to rectify some mistakes that were prevalent this past weekend.

Tony Khan managed to get most of his big stars onto the card, but somewhat failed to generate intriguing storylines heading into the event. The matches themselves all delivered, for the most part, but many of the bouts lacked the time and effort necessary to get fans invested.

Regardless, the 2024 iteration of All In promises to be just as exciting as this year's, and perhaps even more records can be broken when the promotion heads back to Wembley.

