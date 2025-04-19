"Tony should let both of them go," "Two WWE Superstars in the making" - Fans can't keep calm after Britt Baker gets spotted with former AEW champion

Fans want AEW President Tony Khan to release two former All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champions from the Jacksonville-based promotion. The stars are Britt Baker and Mariah May, who were recently spotted together at WrestleCon in Las Vegas.

Ad

The Doctor and The Glamour are two of the biggest stars in Tony Khan's company. However, Baker has been off television since November 2024 due to her alleged backstage issues with fellow talents. Meanwhile, Mariah is also seemingly getting the same treatment, as she has been off television since Revolution 2025, and many reports have claimed she is likely to head to WWE after her AEW contract expires later this year.

On her Instagram story, Britt Baker posted a video with Mariah May from WrestleCon in Las Vegas.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Fans reacted to the clip on X, and one of them advised Tony Khan to release both female stars. Another fan claimed Baker and May were two future WWE stars.

''Two WWE Superstars in the making. Love to see it!'' a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans kept talking about how WWE President Nick Khan had already spoken with Baker and Mariah and that the female stars would make their respective debuts in the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

"Nick Khan probably already had his meeting," a fan predicted.

"Both WWE bound for sure!" another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tony Khan recently addressed Mariah May's future in AEW

Mariah May had one of the best creative directions in AEW in recent memory. She debuted as Toni Storm's protégé and later turned on The Timeless Superstar. The Woman from Hell defeated Storm for the All Elite Wrestling Women's World Championship at All In 2024. However, Toni regained the title at Grand Slam: Australia earlier this year. The feud that cemented The Glamour as a top star eventually culminated at Revolution 2025.

Ad

Speaking to TV Insider, Tony Khan addressed Mariah May's future in his company. He praised the feud between Storm and May and dropped a hint about The Glamour's future.

"It’s a story I felt strongly about with Mariah May coming into AEW. It evolved into a great rivalry leading into that Hollywood Ending at Revolution. It was fantastic working with both women. With 'Timeless' Toni Storm having vanquished Mariah May, we’ll see what’s next for her and Toni Storm," Khan said.

We will have to wait and see if Mariah May ends up signing with WWE after her All Elite Wrestling contract expires.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Hamza Muhammad Hamza is a top contributor to Sportskeeda's AEW news writing team.



Hamza has been watching wrestling passionately since 2009 and loves to write stories about it now. Know More