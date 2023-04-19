"Tony, if you need me, you got my number" - WWE veteran on possible AEW All In appearance

A WWE veteran recently commented on the upcoming AEW All In pay-per-view.

The announcement of the All In pay-per-view has had fans riled up as of late. Considering the venue is Wembley Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 90,000, fans are still questioning how Tony Khan plans to fill the place. While there have been many dream matches suggested by veterans, details of the card are yet to be announced.

Speaking on his Storytime with Dutch Mantell podcast, Mantell was asked to comment on the upcoming pay-per-view. While talking about the seating capacity, the former WWE on-screen manager jokingly asked Tony Khan to call him for suggestions:

"Tony, Tony, if you need me, you got my number. Give me a call and I'll give you my preferences." (3:40 onwards)

The WWE veteran has also commented on the possibility of bringing back CM Punk to AEW

While recent reports suggest Punk may be heading back to AEW in the near future, Dutch Mantell believes that Tony Khan has no more use for the Second City Saint in the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell jokingly talked about how there may be backstage fights before the show if Punk comes back:

"I don’t know what happened, but […] I think AEW have exhausted their use for CM Punk. I don’t think now, with all this said, I don’t think they can bring him back. They may bring him back and have a bunch of fights in the dressing room before the show starts.” [21:18 – 21:40]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the former WWE Superstar.

