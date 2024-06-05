"Tony is on the phone to Adam Copeland, isn't he?" - Fans react after WWE Superstar takes a shot at AEW

WWE Superstar Ethan Page took a dig at AEW President and CEO Tony Khan on the latest episode of NXT. The 34-year-old shocked the WWE Universe last week when he announced his arrival at the Stamford-based promotion by ambushing NXT Champion Trick Williams.

During last night's episode of the developmental brand, Page made a list of demands while negotiating a contract with General Manager Ava. The former AEW star claimed that his services were exactly what NXT needed after losing the likes of Ilja Dragunov, Bron Breakker, and Carmelo Hayes to the main roster. The former AEW star also seemingly took a dig at his former boss, Tony Khan, when he stated that he was all about pushing the envelope in the ring rather than collecting paychecks and sitting at home.

For those unaware, one of the major reasons behind Ethan Page parting ways with the Jacksonville-based promotion was that he felt he was underutilized by the Tony Khan-led creative team. Page's last match in AEW took place against Kenny Omega on the December 5, 2023, episode of Collision. He was removed from both the AEW and ROH websites in May 2024.

Fans reacted to the promo on Twitter/X with some interesting comments.

"Ethan Page just burned AEW. They fumbled his booking. AEW, more specifically, Tony Khan, has no idea how to book talent properly only if you are one of his favorites,'' a fan claimed.

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood has been very protective of the Jacksonville-based promotion against criticism. The FTR member recently engaged in a back-and-forth with WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff after the latter made some comments against Tony Khan's promotion. Hence, a few fans commented on Ethan Page's promo and claimed that Harwood would address the same in a promo.

"Incoming Dax promo," a user said.

Ethan Page attacked after WWE NXT went off-air

On the May 14 edition of Tuesday Night NXT, an unknown assailant attacked Oro Mensah and Noam Dar of The Meta-Four stable. Last week, Ethan Page made his NXT debut and revealed himself to be the mystery attacker.

This week on NXT, Mensah tried to get some payback for the assault. As All Ego celebrated his nearly-signed deal with NXT after the show went off-air, The Meta-Four member blindsided and started attacking him. Security and officials had to rush out to separate the two stars.

