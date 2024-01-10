"Tony's probably punishing him," "Should be fired" - Fans speculate the future of controversial AEW star

Wrestling Twitter recently discussed the future of a controversial AEW star who has been absent from television for months. The name in question is Jack Perry (fka Jungle Boy).

Perry last appeared on AEW programming during the Zero Hour of the 2023 All In pay-per-view, where he locked horns with Hook. After the match, he was allegedly involved in a backstage altercation with CM Punk. While The Second City Saint was fired from the Tony Khan-led company because of the scuffle, the former FTW Champion was indefinitely suspended.

In November 2023, Punk returned to WWE after nearly a decade, but there has been no update on Jack Perry's AEW future. Wrestling fans on Twitter recently commented on the situation, with one user speculating that the up-and-coming star would be fired from All Elite Wrestling if he didn't return before Royal Rumble 2024.

"If Punk enters the Royal Rumble match and this guy still ain’t back on TV, imma assume they fired him too," the tweet read.

You can check out some of the notable reactions to the post in the images below:

Suspensions and fines in pro wrestling are often a part of storylines. However, Perry was suspended due to a serious backstage issue. Hence, his future in All Elite Wrestling could be in jeopardy.

Tony Khan has made some drastic changes to the AEW roster after CM Punk's exit

CM Punk's abrupt AEW firing was arguably one of the most shocking developments in professional wrestling last year. Following the former world champion's departure, Tony Khan has made substantial changes to the roster, including hiring several top names.

Over the past few months, Hall of Famers like Adam Copeland and Ric Flair have joined All Elite Wrestling. Meanwhile, some stars, including Andrade El Idolo and QT Marshall, have also parted ways with the company. Surprisingly, MJF's name was also removed from the promotion's roster page after Worlds End 2023.

It remains to be seen if Perry will return to the company's programming in the coming months. Before being suspended, he was a prominent heel on All Elite Wrestling TV, defeating legends like Rob Van Dam.

