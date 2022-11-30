"Too good for it" - Wrestling world convinced Tony Khan needs to sign 3-time WWE Women's Champion following botchy Survivor Series WarGames match

Wrestling fans recently flooded social media with comments, demanding Rounda Rousey be moved from WWE to AEW.

The 35 year-old star has had a winding road of a career spanning MMA, UFC, and even movies. In 2014, she began appearing in WWE to challenge various wrestlers. By 2018, she had already defeated Alexa Bliss to bag her first world title, the RAW Women's Championship.

Despite being praised for earlier performances, her popularity started waning. Her supposed lack of mic skills has seemingly alienated her from the fans, despite her prodigious physical skills. She has previously made negative comments about "ungrateful" fans, as well as comparing pro-wrestlers to "real fighters," which did not help her status.

Her recent performance against Shotzi had fans on the verge of rioting, as Twitter was flooded with requests for her to leave WWE for AEW. Several other fans also disagreed with the requests, believing Rousey was better off on Triple H's roster.

Nicholas m Crist @NicholasmCrist1 @JustAlyxCentral She should go to AEW .She can dominate that sorry women's division.With Bianca,Ronda,Charlotte.and Becky her ego won't be able too handle WWE. @JustAlyxCentral She should go to AEW .She can dominate that sorry women's division.With Bianca,Ronda,Charlotte.and Becky her ego won't be able too handle WWE.

Him @BigJesusGuy One thing that AEW and WWE fans can agree on is that Ronda Rousey is garbage One thing that AEW and WWE fans can agree on is that Ronda Rousey is garbage

Zack-A-Tack BIG FAN OF AEW WORLD CHAMPION MJF 🔥 @kaleodoeverthin I really meant if she doesn’t want to be in WWE anymore, then she should leave. Ronda is clearly a non factor to the WWE women’s division I really meant if she doesn’t want to be in WWE anymore, then she should leave. Ronda is clearly a non factor to the WWE women’s division

Adam @Tsalmoth WWE/AEW crossover suggestion: Jade/Ronda match. Whoever sells (without botching) five moves first (not counting slaps and arm/leg bars) wins. 60-minute time limit. WWE/AEW crossover suggestion: Jade/Ronda match. Whoever sells (without botching) five moves first (not counting slaps and arm/leg bars) wins. 60-minute time limit.

Mm mm @Mmmm15289084 @ScreamRoyalFury @MsCharlotteWWE No lie this women's division is a clown show starring to look like aew RE Ronda v shotzi @ScreamRoyalFury @MsCharlotteWWE No lie this women's division is a clown show starring to look like aew RE Ronda v shotzi

RJ @travelinggamer0 @316REIGNS AEW fans and WWE fans coming together over female champions who can't wrestle (Jade Cargill & Ronda Rousey) @316REIGNS AEW fans and WWE fans coming together over female champions who can't wrestle (Jade Cargill & Ronda Rousey) https://t.co/8X4A0IggZc

Smokeydogg @smokeydogg777 @DannyDiaz60 @MercedesVarnado Hopefully she doesn’t end up in aew she’s too good for it @DannyDiaz60 @MercedesVarnado Hopefully she doesn’t end up in aew she’s too good for it

Viper2 @VRVyper2 @smokeydogg777 @DannyDiaz60



I dunno if she has those ambitions, though. She might be happier with what she knows. @MercedesVarnado In AEW, she can wrestle the greatest women from promotions all over the world. In WWE, she can wrestle the same 5 people she's wrestled for years now.I dunno if she has those ambitions, though. She might be happier with what she knows. @smokeydogg777 @DannyDiaz60 @MercedesVarnado In AEW, she can wrestle the greatest women from promotions all over the world. In WWE, she can wrestle the same 5 people she's wrestled for years now.I dunno if she has those ambitions, though. She might be happier with what she knows.

It remains to be seen whether Ronda Rousey will respond to these comments in the near future.

A WWE veteran previously praised Ronda Rousey ahead of her recent match

While fans may not be fond of the Baddest Woman on the Planet right now, Corey Graves believes that Ronda is quite the talent.

In a previous episode of After the Bell, Graves discussed Ronda Rousey's status as a top performer as a benefit to Shotzi's opponents:

"Shotzi, now, is in the deep end with the great white shark. Shotzi has not really had that run on TV to hang that hat on, to establish herself. She's got a great look, she looks unique, brings something different to the table, a different element of the game. But nothing Shotzi has done to this point in her career is comparable to competing at Survivor Series, not just a run-of-the-mill Premium Live Event, one of the big four, against Ronda Rousey. The opportunity cannot be overstated. [From 12:05 - 12:40]

It remains to be seen what Ronda Rousey's next step in WWE will be.

