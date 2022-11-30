"Too good for it" - Wrestling world convinced Tony Khan needs to sign 3-time WWE Women's Champion following botchy Survivor Series WarGames match

Wrestling fans recently flooded social media with comments, demanding Rounda Rousey be moved from WWE to AEW.
The 35 year-old star has had a winding road of a career spanning MMA, UFC, and even movies. In 2014, she began appearing in WWE to challenge various wrestlers. By 2018, she had already defeated Alexa Bliss to bag her first world title, the RAW Women's Championship.
Despite being praised for earlier performances, her popularity started waning. Her supposed lack of mic skills has seemingly alienated her from the fans, despite her prodigious physical skills. She has previously made negative comments about "ungrateful" fans, as well as comparing pro-wrestlers to "real fighters," which did not help her status.
Her recent performance against Shotzi had fans on the verge of rioting, as Twitter was flooded with requests for her to leave WWE for AEW. Several other fans also disagreed with the requests, believing Rousey was better off on Triple H's roster.
It remains to be seen whether Ronda Rousey will respond to these comments in the near future.
A WWE veteran previously praised Ronda Rousey ahead of her recent match
While fans may not be fond of the Baddest Woman on the Planet right now, Corey Graves believes that Ronda is quite the talent.
In a previous episode of After the Bell, Graves discussed Ronda Rousey's status as a top performer as a benefit to Shotzi's opponents:
"Shotzi, now, is in the deep end with the great white shark. Shotzi has not really had that run on TV to hang that hat on, to establish herself. She's got a great look, she looks unique, brings something different to the table, a different element of the game. But nothing Shotzi has done to this point in her career is comparable to competing at Survivor Series, not just a run-of-the-mill Premium Live Event, one of the big four, against Ronda Rousey. The opportunity cannot be overstated. [From 12:05 - 12:40]
It remains to be seen what Ronda Rousey's next step in WWE will be.
