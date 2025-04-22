"Too young and talented to retire" - Dustin Rhodes shocked by former AEW star's sudden retirement decision

A former AEW star seemingly announced his retirement after losing a major bout at a recent independent event. All Elite veteran Dustin Rhodes has now conveyed his thoughts on the unexpected development to the star in question, who is none other than Fuego Del Sol.

Ad

The Master of the Tornado DDT began making appearances for All Elite Wrestling in 2020. Most of his matches played out on the company's YouTube show Dark, although he also competed on Dynamite and Rampage occasionally. Fuego's AEW run has seen him battle stars like Eddie Kingston, Miro (in multiple TNT Title matches), Daniel Garcia, and Hook.

Del Sol seemingly parted ways with the Tony Khan-led promotion in 2023, but did work a Rampage bout against Roderick Strong and a dark match prior to Dynamite: Winter is Coming last year. He had also been wrestling on the indies, but now his time in the squared circle has seemingly come to an end after his loss to Atticus Cogar in a Mask vs Career match at GCW Joey Janela's Spring Break this past week.

Ad

Trending

Since being unmasked and leaving his boots in the ring at the Pearl Theater, Fuego Del Sol has been sharing posts reflecting on his career and expressing his gratitude on social media. Replying to one such post on X/Twitter, AEW veteran and ROH double-champion Dustin Rhodes showered the 29-year-old star with praise and appreciation. At the same time, The Natural let Fuego know how he felt about his retirement, claiming the latter is too young and gifted to hang up his boots already.

Ad

"Bro, don't know what is going on, but you are too young and talented to retire. You do great work. Love ya," wrote Dustin.

Check out Dustin Rhodes' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen if Fuego Del Sol will continue his pro-wrestling journey in a backstage or production capacity.

Fuego Del Sol wrestled a Death Rider on AEW's sister-promotion recently

Despite not appearing on AEW television this year, Fuego Del Sol did compete on multiple February tapings of ROH on HonorClub. He was defeated by Death Riders member and former All Elite World Trios Champion Wheeler Yuta on February 8, and suffered another loss to Blake Christian a few days later.

Ad

If his in-ring career has indeed reached its conclusion, Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Fuego the very best in his retirement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.