Top AEW performer reveals "Tony Khan was crying" after his match against Adam Copeland (fka Edge)

A top AEW performer recently revealed details about his match with Adam Copeland, stating that his performance made Tony Khan cry.

Ever since Adam Copeland returned to AEW at All In 2025, he's been embroiled in a feud with FTR. Although he now has Christian Cage supporting him, in the early stages of the feud, Copeland struggled to get to FTR, and to make matters worse, the tag team's manager and AEW performer, Stokely Hathaway, filed a restraining order against the Rated-R Superstar. However, Copeland found a loophole and got himself a match with Hathaway on Dynamite last month.

Recently, Hathway was asked about that match in an interview on TMZ Sports, and in response, the FTR manager said that his performance brought tears to president Tony Khan's eyes.

“I mean, anyone who saw it, they will attest to the fact that I took Adam Copeland to the limit, you know,, everything I had, you know what I’m saying? I put it into that match and Adam Copeland, he was the one who needed to be escorted out of, uh, out of the building in ambulance, you know, to be honest with you. But yeah, he thought they were going to get into that ring. He was going to manhandle me. That’s, that’s not what happened at all. It was, it was a great contest. When I got to the back, Tony Khan was crying. You know, he said he’s never seen a performance like that before." [H/T Fightful ]

Check out the interview below:

In a recent episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, analyst Sam Roberts stated Cope (fka Edge) could return to WWE for one last match.

"I think that Edge is somebody that could come back and have like, you know, a short run and maybe one big match to end the thing, you know, whenever he's done in AEW," said Roberts

Cope is a bona fide WWE legend, having performed in the promotion for years before joining All Elite Wrestling in 2023. The Rated-R Superstar will team up with Christian Cage to take on FTR at All Out 2025.

