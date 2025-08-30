Top AEW star addresses alleged backstage heat with Hurt Syndicate member

A popular AEW star has just addressed the ongoing situation between him and The Hurt Syndicate. This comes after rumors surfaced of him having backstage heat with a certain member of the faction.
'Speedball' Mike Bailey has been one of the blockbuster signings of the promotion this year. Since his debut, he has been on a roll and has already shared the ring with some of the best stars on the roster. Some rumors surfaced earlier this month, saying that Speedball was disliked by MVP.
The two have debunked these rumors already, but Bailey talked more about this during his appearance on Sportsradio 94 WIP. The Canadian star mentioned how it was silly to think that something was going on backstage between them based on what people read online. He then mentioned that if the fans wanted to see them hating each other, he was willing to play the part and go with it.
“He said f**k you to me, I said f**k you to him. This is pro wrestling. I think it’s very silly to go online, read that these two pro wrestlers do not like each other. ‘Oh man, they hate each other.’ This is a wrestling show. Kevin (Knight) and I tried to take The Hurt Syndicate’s tag team championships away from them many times for several months leading up to All In. We hate each other. Of course. Sure. [Laughs]. Why not. At the end of the day, whatever makes the best show for the audience is what we’re into. If hating each other is part of that, then let’s roll with it.” [H/T - WrestlePurists on X]
MVP has issues with another AEW star
Right now, Hurt Syndicate is dealing with bigger problems after Ricochet and Gates of Agony cost them the AEW Tag Team Titles. MVP recently made a major revelation as he talked about why he was absent at Forbidden Door last weekend.
A few days ago, on AEW Dynamite, the faction cost Ricochet a chance to become the trios champion. Post-match, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin brawled with Gates of Agony.
MVP revealed that it was the former WWE high-flyer who played a big role in his not being in the United Kingdom for Forbidden Door. The veteran revealed that his visa was blocked.
“Ricochet, you think you’re real slick, don’t you? My lawyer told me we know it was you that sent that document to the UK immigration department saying you felt threatened by me being a convicted felon to block my work visa so I couldn’t be at Forbidden Door," he said. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]
This seems to be the next major feud for The Hurt Syndicate, and Ricochet may have bitten off more than he can chew. This may lead to a blockbuster trios bout between these two AEW factions.
