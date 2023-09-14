Top AEW star beats Cody Rhodes in the PWI 500 rankings, loses to Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

The PWI 500's top 10 rankings are out, and several AEW stars have claimed some of the highest positions. Three of Tony Khan's best talents were placed ahead of WWE's Cody Rhodes and some other surprising names.

Current AEW International Champion Jon Moxley ranks third on PWI's list, placed behind his former Shield brethren Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in the second and first spots, respectively.

Moxley is followed by Gunther and El Hijo del Vikingo in the fourth and fifth positions, with AEW World Champion MJF coming in sixth. While this ranking may be surprising for some, the real shocker is that Cody Rhodes places tenth on the list despite being one of WWE's main attractions on Monday Night RAW.

This puts The American Nightmare behind NJPW's Kazuchika Okada, AEW's Orange Cassidy, and IMPACT Wrestling's Josh Alexander, who round up the rest of the top 10 in the number seven, eight, and nine slots.

Jon Moxley successfully defends his AEW International Championship on the latest episode of Dynamite

Having recently won the International Championship from Orange Cassidy at All Out, Jon Moxley has wasted little time stringing together a series of title defenses.

The Blackpool Comabt Club member defeated 6 ft 9 giant Big Bill on the latest episode of Dynamite, marking yet another successful retention of his belt.

With momentum on his side, Moxley will look to keep his winning streak going as Rey Fénix will step up as his next challenger. The luchador has a score to settle with The Blue-Eyed Bandit.

Moxley scored a victory over Fénix on the episode of Dynamite before the historic All In event. However, The Sensei of Death-Jitsu took matters one step too far as a vicious post-match assault rendered Fénix unable to compete at the pay-per-view.

Their upcoming bout at Grand Slam will prove to be an intriguing one. Both stars are incredible in-ring talents, meaning fans are in for a treat.