37-year-old star has defeated Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for #1 spot in Annual PWI Top 500

Names from WWE, AEW, AAA, NJPW, and IMPACT Wrestling all made Pro Wrestling Illustrated's annual Top 500. While the full list is set to be released later today, the Top 10 was revealed at the top of the hour via Busted Open Radio. A current WWE title holder taking the #1 spot.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, was awarded the #1 position last year. However, this year, it's his old tag team partner Seth Freakin' Rollins who has claimed the top spot on the coveted list.

In total, 4 WWE Superstars made the Top 10 list, with 3 members of the AEW roster represented as well. IMPACT Wrestling's Josh Alexander made the list, as well as AAA's Vikingo and NJPW's Kazuchika Okada.

10: Cody Rhodes

9: Josh Alexander

8: Orange Cassidy

7: Okada

6: MJF

5: Vikingo

4: Gunther

3: Jon Moxley

2: Roman Reigns

1: Seth Rollins

As detailed by Fightful.com, the criteria for the list are heavily layered and are based on a number of factors:

"The evaluation period for this year's PWI 500 is July 1, 2022 - July 31, 2023. The criteria for ranking include win-loss record, technical ability, influence on the sport, success against the highest grade of competition, success against the most diverse competition, and activity." - (H/T Fightful.com)

The current World Heavyweight Champion is one of the most respected WWE Superstars and is considered one of the best in-ring workers on the company's roster. Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship earlier this year, becoming the title's inaugural winner after defeating AJ Styles.

Rollins is currently engaged in an intense feud with Shinskaue Nakamura.

Seth Rollins recently stated he wanted to have a match with WWE Superstar Ricochet

During a recent interview, Seth Freakin' Rollins proposed a match with the One and Only Ricochet. The two have never had a one-on-one match before.

On the latest episode of The Bump, both men discussed a future match-up between the two. Rollins claimed that Ricochet receiving a World Heavyweight Title shot is "long overdue".

"Here's the thing. I would love to do it though. We gotta get it done at some point. I'd love to get it done while I still got the title on my shoulder. I think Ricochet has been long overdue for a World Heavyweight Championship match. So, we gotta get it done one of these days. I'm gonna put in a word with Adam Pearce, see if we can get that thing done. Ricochet, he's been working. He's been working. I'd love to do it," he said. [1:01:24 - 1:01:47]

