Seth Rollins pushes for first-time-ever title match in WWE; will ask Adam Pearce to make it official

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins wants to put his title on the line against Ricochet.

Despite sharing the locker room in the Stamford-based company for several years, The Visionary has never had a one-on-one match against Ricochet inside a WWE ring. The two superstars last squared off on the independent circuit in 2006. The bout ended in Rollins' victory.

On the latest episode of The Bump, Rollins and Ricochet discussed the possibility of squaring off for the first time in WWE. The Visionary claimed it was long overdue for Ricochet to receive a World Heavyweight Title shot, stating that he would speak to Adam Pearce about it.

"Here's the thing. I would love to do it though. We gotta get it done at some point. I'd love to get it done while I still got the title on my shoulder. I think Ricochet has been long overdue for a World Heavyweight Championship match. So, we gotta get it done one of these days. I'm gonna put in a word with Adam Pearce, see if we can get that thing done. Ricochet, he's been working. He's been working. I'd love to do it," he said. [1:01:24 - 1:01:47]

Seth Rollins is currently feuding with Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE RAW

Over the past few weeks, Seth Rollins has been feuding with Shinsuke Nakamura over the World Heavyweight Championship. The two superstars squared off for the title at Payback. Although The Visionary came out victorious, he was brutally attacked by The King of Strong Style after the show went off air.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, wrestling veteran Bill Apter suggested The Great Muta could get involved in Rollins' feud with Nakamura.

"The secret has to be revealed yet, and that's gonna be The Great Muta. Because I understand WWE has been working with him. Can you see during the rematch, Great Muta spewing the green mist into the eyes of Seth Rollins?" he said. [7:58 - 8:18]

