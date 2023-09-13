Top SmackDown star teases challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in first-time-ever match

A top name seems interested in targeting Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins won the title at WWE Night of Champions with a big win over AJ Styles. He recently completed 100 days as the top champion of the RAW brand.

LA Knight has been one of WWE's hottest acts for quite some time now. The veteran receives big pops every week, and fans are in absolute awe of his charisma. A fan recently shared a photoshopped image of him holding Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

Knight shared the picture on his official Instagram handle and reacted to the same as well.

LA Knight's current Instagram story

WWE could be planning for LA Knight to aim for Seth Rollins' title next year

Rollins currently holds the World Heavyweight Championship. It remains to be seen if he manages to keep the top title belt till WrestleMania 40 next year.

As per Xero News' latest report, LA Knight could win the 2024 Royal Rumble match and head over to the RAW brand to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Check out what Xero recently stated:

"WWE have inserted LA Knight into the Paul Heyman picture right now, so that IF he potentially does win the Royal Rumble match, in storyline, Heyman may get scared that Knight is coming to end the reign of The Tribal Chief. Heyman would then work a trade to Raw in February to bring Jey Uso back and therefore not allow LA Knight to challenge Roman Reigns, as Jey Uso will return to SmackDown and LA Knight moving over to Raw. Knight would leave SD, but remind Paul that one day, they will meet again. LA Knight would then challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 on Night 1."

LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins is certainly a match fans would love to see on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Only time will tell if Knight wins the annual free-for-all and moves to the red brand to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship.

