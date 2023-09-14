"I promise you guys" - Seth Rollins sends message to WWE Universe about his injury

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has made a promise to the WWE Universe.

Rollins successfully defended his title against Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback 2023. However, Nakamura attacked the champion after the match, and their rivalry continued on the red brand. The King of Strong Style has been targeting The Visionary' injured back during the feud. The Japanese star attacked Ricochet backstage this past Monday night on WWE RAW and also delivered a warning to the champion.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the World Heavyweight Champion discussed his injury and noted that he won the title with a broken back.

"It is what it is. All of us have something. We've all got some sort of nagging injury, we've all got something that is pulling at us, telling us we need to slow down. That is just part of the game, I know that. Everybody knows that. Now, my injury might be a little more serious than some people, but I know how to manage it. I told Shinsuke, I told the world, I won the World Heavyweight Championship with a broken back. I've been defending the World Heavyweight Championship with a broken back," said Seth Rollins. [From 49:44 - 50:13]

Seth Rollins promised he would be fine moving forward and noted that the World Heavyweight Championship is in good hands.

"So even though Shinsuke is the first guy to really target that injury, I feel like I know what it takes to manage it. I'll be just fine, I promise you. I promise everybody out there who is concerned because I've gotten a lot of messages, a lot of people saying 'Seth, you've got to take it easy. You've got to slow down.' I'm going to be fine. I promise you guys. I will be fine, the championship is in good hands," he added. [From 50:14 - 50:36]

Seth Rollins on if he thinks the WWE RAW locker room will target his injury

Seth Rollins believes that he now literally has a target on his back after Shinsuke Nakamura told the world about the World Heavyweight Champion's back issue.

During his conversation on WWE's The Bump, Seth Rollins was asked if he believes the entire locker room would target his back after learning of his injury.

"When I showed up to the next event after Shinsuke brought it up, I had a lot of people asking questions about exactly how bad is your back. So I can only assume that anybody moving forward, hey, if they are smart, that is what they will do. They would take a crack at your weakness, and I don't have very many of them. If I'm being honest, I ain't got that many of them, but I do have a broken back," said Rollins. [From 51:00 - 51:20]

Seth Rollins captured the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating AJ Styles in May. It will be interesting to see how long he will be able to hold onto the title moving forward now that his back injury has been revealed to the WWE RAW locker room.

