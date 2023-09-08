39-year wrestling veteran could possibly get involved in Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE feud, thinks legend (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes the legendary Great Muta could get involved in the ongoing feud between Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins in WWE.

Nakamura and Rollins recently clashed at Payback 2023, where the latter managed to retain his World Heavyweight Championship in a grueling fight. However, the feud didn't end there as Seth Rollins called out the Japanese star even on this week's RAW.

While Shinsuke Nakamura has yet to accept The Messiah's challenge for a rematch, it's only a matter of time before it gets confirmed.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated that WWE could introduce a "secret weapon" as part of the heated feud. The veteran journalist believes The Great Muta, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year, could get involved in the rivalry.

Bill Apter also predicted that if this comes to fruition, Seth Rollins could become the latest victim of The Great Muta's deadly green mist.

"The secret has to be revealed yet, and that's gonna be The Great Muta. Because I understand WWE has been working with him. Can you see during the rematch, Great Muta spewing the green mist into the eyes of Seth Rollins?" said Bill Apter. [7:58 - 8:18]

Check out the full video below:

Shinsuke Nakamura on why he refused Seth Rollins' rematch challenge on WWE RAW

It's rare to see champions seeking a rematch against a challenger and even rarer when the challenger turns down the offer. However, this is what went down on this week's RAW when The King of Strong Style refused to face Rollins at the show.

Later, in a backstage interview, Shinsuke Nakamura provided an explanation, saying he would decide for himself when he wants to face Seth Rollins again.

"Don't tell me what to do. I decide when, I decide how. I destory his future, break him down more. And then take the title," said Nakamura.

Expand Tweet

It'll be interesting to see if The Great Muta, who was also in attendance at Payback, shows up on RAW and inserts himself into Nakamura and Rollins' feud.

Are you excited about The Great Muta possibly coming to WWE and joining RAW? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.