WWE star discloses real reason he refused to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship 

On this week's episode of RAW, Seth Rollins offered to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura, but the latter turned it down.

The two stars collided for the prestigious title at the Payback premium live event last Saturday night. The Visionary won the match via pinfall after delivering the Stomp. After the bout, he was attacked by The King of Strong Style. On the latest episode of RAW, Rollins called out Nakamura and challenged him to another match on the show for the title, but the latter refused.

During a backstage interview, Shinsuke Nakamura provided the real reason why he didn't want to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on the red brand this week.

"Don't tell me what to do. I decide when, I decide how. I destory his future, break him down more. And then take the title," said Nakamura.

Shinsuke stated that he wants to hurt Seth Rollins even more before eventually taking his championship. This means that the two stars could meet in the ring once again, and Nakamura will be looking to inflict more pain on his rival.

