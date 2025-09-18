  • home icon
  • Top AEW star blames himself for Bryan Danielson's retirement - "I hold myself accountable"

Top AEW star blames himself for Bryan Danielson's retirement - "I hold myself accountable"

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 18, 2025 15:43 GMT
Bryan Danielson [Image taken from Danielson's Instagram]
Bryan Danielson [Image taken from Danielson's Instagram]

A top AEW star is taking accountability for the role he played that led to Bryan Danielson's retirement after WrestleDream 2024.

One of the most anticipated matches at All Out 2025 is Jon Moxley taking on arch rival Darby Allin in a coffin match. Both stars have been at it ever since Allin returned to the promotion at All In: Texas, and now, fans finally get to see the two stars go head-to-head. Last night, AEW hosted September to Remember, a three-hour special edition which served as the go-home show for All Out.

At one point in the show, Darby Allin is shown sitting alongside Bryan Danielson, cutting an intense promo in which he asks the former AEW World Champion not to interfere in his match, while also holding himself accountable for his retirement at AEW's WrestleDream 2024. The segment ended with the American Dragon promising not to interfere before whispering something in the Daredevil's ear.

"Whatever happens out there, don't get involved, because what happened at WrestleDream (2024), I hold myself accountable. To this day, I think about it.. Your career is over, Bryan. Give me your word, you will not interfere in my match on Saturday. No matter what happens, do not step foot in that ring," said Allin
Bryan Danielson says he has given up on AEW star Wheeler Yuta

In a separate instance during last night's September to Remember show, Bryan Danielson, while on commentary, was addressing Daniel Garcia's recent entry into the Death Riders as the villainous group made their entrance. The American Dragon said that while he was unhappy with Garcia's decision to join the Riders, he still believes the future is bright for him, unlike Wheeler Yuta's, whom he has given up on.

"Objectively I look at Garcia and where he's at, and it does feel like a smart decision. I've given up on Yuta at this point, but I still have faith in Daniel Garcia....I've given up on Wheeler Yuta as being the future of professional wrestling, " said Danielson.

It will be interesting to see if Bryan Danielson sticks to his word and refrains from interfering in the coffin match between Darby Allin and Jon Moxley at All Out.

