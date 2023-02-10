Top AEW star claims Cody Rhodes' promo segment on WWE RAW was 'masterful'

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes, and Paul Heyman had an exchange of words. The promo segment was appreciated by WWE veteran Matt Hardy.

The American Nightmare made his in-ring return in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. Rhodes entered at number 30 and managed to eliminate a total of five Superstars and punched his ticket to WrestleMania 39.

Last week on SmackDown, Sami Zayn challenged Roman Reigns to a match for the WWE Undisputed title at the Elimination Chamber premium live event. The Tribal Chief accepted the challenge and the match was made official.

In the latest episode of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes addressed the possibility of facing Sami Zayn at WrestleMania. He and Paul Heyman then had an exchange of words and things got very personal when The Wiseman said that Dusty Rhodes claimed that Roman Reigns was the son he always wanted.

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the AEW star shared his thoughts about the segment. He mentioned that both Heyman and Rhodes were flawless in the segment and he mentioned that the focus was maintained on them as Zayn and Reigns were not there.

"I thought it was very well done. I love how it blurred the line between reality and fiction... They took a different approach than I would guess most people would expect them to take, which I thought was a good thing. I thought both of their executions were masterful. Sami [Zayn] wasn't present, and Roman wasn't there, so I feel like that made it much easier to focus on the correct things," Matt Hardy said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Dustin Rhodes reacted to Cody Rhodes' promo on WWE RAW

After watching the promo segment, The American Nightmare's brother Dustin Rhodes reacted via Twitter by sharing his love for his brother. He also asked Cody to head on to WrestleMania and win his first-ever WWE Championship.

"I love you brother!! @CodyRhodes #FinishTheStory #KickPaulInTheBalls," Dustin Rhodes tweeted.

TBS Champion Jade Cargill also reacted to the promo, claiming that she loved the entire segment.

