Top AEW star debunks rumors about their time in WWE

Many fans were shocked to find out that former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker spent some time in WWE's developmental brand NXT. However, the story might not be as black and white as it seems.

A clip of the D.M.D. making her debut for NXT against Shayna Baszler recently went viral. Baker was soundly squashed in a matter of minutes, but the real takeaway here is the fact that fans had no idea this had even happened.

According to the AEW star herself, this clip is not evidence of any lasting agreement she had with WWE. Instead, she was merely used as enhancement talent, or a "jobber" as fans know them.

"I was never in NXT. I was local talent used for an enhancement match," she posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Baker also made a solitary WWE RAW appearance prior to this match against The Queen of Spades. She squared off against Nia Jax in yet another squash match. Thankfully, she has since grown from these experiences and has risen through the ranks in AEW.

Britt Baker wants a former WWE champion to join AEW

Mercedes Moné has been rumored with a move to AEW for quite some time now. Fans around the world would be delighted to see this materialize, and so would Britt Baker, who said the following earlier this year:

"It’s weird to see now that she’s [Mercedes Moné] out in the wild. She’s not completely inaccessible in a way. These are very realistic matchups that could happen and I think the world is ready to see Mercedes Moné let out of the cage. What is she gonna do now? I hope and pray that someday we see her in some capacity in AEW. And if by chance I could be in the connection too I would be very, very for that." (H/T NYPost)

Expand Tweet

Moné is still recovering from an unfortunate injury she suffered in a match with Willow Nightingale. But as soon as she is ready to go, it seems like a sure bet that she will pop up in Tony Khan's promotion.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches