Top AEW star discloses which Bloodline member he is a 'big fan' of

Popular AEW star Ricky Starks admitted that he is a big fan of WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa from The Bloodline.

Last Saturday, in the main event of WWE Survivor Series WarGames, The Bloodline (Sikoa, Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn) went to war against the quintet of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens. In the closing moments, Zayn hit a Helluva Kick on KO, and Jey nailed a splash to solidify the former's allegiance to the stable.

The match definitely caught the attention of Starks as he took to Twitter to express his sentiments about the top faction. The AEW star thinks that Sikoa is a certified powerhouse.

"Big fan. He’s a beast," Starks disclosed.

The 29-year-old became The Bloodline's enforcer at Clash of the Castle on September 3. He helped Reigns successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against McIntyre.

Interestingly, when asked about The Tribal Chief, Starks indicated that he's also a huge fan of Reigns as well. While it could just be simple appreciation, it could be a trick from Stark to confuse fans about who his real favorite Bloodline member is.

AEW star Ricky Starks reacted to Bayley's recent tweet about WWE Survivor Series WarGames

On the women's side of the WarGames matches, Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai), Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross lost to the team of RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and the returning Becky Lynch.

Bayley took to Twitter to express her frustrations following the defeat last Saturday. AEW star Ricky Starks chimed in by telling the former that she should be thankful because she survived.

The former FTW Champion recently won a world title eliminator tournament to earn a shot against reigning AEW World Champion MJF. Their match will take place on December 14 at Dynamite: Winter is Coming.

