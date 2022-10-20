Top AEW star discloses initial reaction to Seth Rollins almost ending WWE Hall of Famer's wrestling career

AEW's resident daredevil, Darby Allin, recently recalled seeing his future tag-team partner Sting go toe-to-toe with Seth Rollins back in 2015 and how he believed The Icon's career was over.

Despite being a legend in the industry, Sting's WWE career is often criticized online. While his bout against Rollins was mostly praised regardless of Sting's injury during the brawl, fans often question why he only achieved a single victory in WWE.

During his recent appearance on The Sessions, Darby Allin recalled watching Sting's match against The Visionary at WWE Night Of Champions 2015 and believing the legend's career was over.

"I remember watching – back in 2014 when he wrestled Seth [Rollins] at that one pay-per-view – I remember watching that from my trainer’s house and I was like ‘Oh, Sting’s career is over!’ And that was my first year wrestling, and this was insane. At that rate, I’m like ‘What does Sting have left to prove? He could just ride off into the sunset?’" Darby said. (49:14 onward).

Luckily for Darby, The Icon persisted and ended up signing with AEW. Today, the two have a pairing that has been described as odd yet makes perfect sense. Regardless, at 63 Sting is very aware that his days in wrestling are numbered.

Missed out on AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show's results here.

Darby Allin also recalled how he convinced Sting to physically wrestle in AEW

While the 63-year-old has made a name for himself by not only competing at this age, but also by taking high-risks, Sting was initially not meant to have any physical matches in AEW.

In the same interview, Darby recounted spending the afternoon at Sting's house and wanting to see if The Icon could still go toe-to-toe.

"So, when he came to AEW, that’s when he was originally just supposed to do cinematic matches but I spent an afternoon at his house – he has a wrestling ring – and we were just rolling around, and I was like ‘Dude, c’mon, let’s just do a real match! You got it!’ Next thing I know, he’s like ‘Alright, you talked me into it’ and we had that match with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page. That was a very special moment." (49:38 onward).

Sting and Darby Allin last competed alongside each other during the September 21st episode of Rampage, where they defeated The House of Black. While The Icon believes his days are numbered, could a World Championship run still be on the horizon?

Poll : 0 votes